As two of the most recognizable players in the smartphone industry, Google and Samsung are often under heavy scrutiny. Each has its ardent fan base and its detractors, but there is no denying that their devices frequently push the smartphone industry forward. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra do just about everything right and don't have many shortcomings.

Both devices are extremely capable and well-equipped to tackle your daily needs. They are also quite large, so if you want something on the smaller side, you may want to check out the Pixel 9 Pro or Galaxy S24. However, if you love the idea of having a large display and a powerful device, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S24 Ultra represent two of the best Android phones currently available.

Price, availability, and specs

Being two of the biggest players in the smartphone market, you shouldn't have any trouble finding either the Pixel 9 Pro XL or Galaxy S24 Ultra. Both are available on all major carriers, many smaller carriers, and through retail outlets, such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Having launched in August 2024, Google released the Pixel 9 Pro XL a bit earlier than its typical October launch window. With its January 2024 release date, Samsung also launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra a bit earlier than usual. The Pixel starts at $1,099 for the 128GB model and increases to $1,549 for 1TB of storage. The 256GB Galaxy retails for $1,300 and goes up to a 1TB model that costs $1,660.

The devices have a good colorway selection, but Samsung offers seven colors, while Google only offers four. Samsung’s offerings are a bit more subdued, whereas Google’s colors are a bit punchier. The Pixel is available in the Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colorways. The Galaxy comes in Violet, Yellow, Black, Gray, Green, Blue, and Orange. The last three are exclusive and can only be purchased through Samsung.



Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra SoC Google Tensor G4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz Display dimensions 6.8" 6.8", 19.3:9 Display resolution 2992 x 1344 3088 × 1440 RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,060mAh 5,000 mAh Charge speed 37W wired, 23W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Wired, wireless, reverse charging Ports USB-C USB Type-C 3.2, OTG Operating System Android 14 Android 14, OneUI 6.1 Front camera 42MP f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide; 48MP, f/2.8, 5x telephoto 200MP, f/1.7 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP 3× telephoto; 50MP, f/3.4 5× telephoto Cellular connectivity LTE, Sub-6 & mmWave 5G (market dependent) 5G mmWave & sub-6, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct Connectivity UWB, NFC, Satellite SOS NFC, UWB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm 162.6 × 79.0 × 8.6mm Weight 221g 233g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Stylus No S Pen included Price From $1,099 From $1,300

Design

Large and built to last

There’s no getting around it, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are well-crafted and large devices. The Pixel features an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear, and weighs 221g. Unless you have very large hands, the Pixel's 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm size can be a struggle to use one-handed. The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers slightly more premium build materials, shipping with a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor on the back. At 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and weighing 232g, it’s a bit wider and heavier than the Pixel. Both devices have an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.

But looking at the front of these devices, there is a very noticeable difference in design philosophy. The Pixel boasts thin bezels and rounded corners, while Samsung also offers thin bezels but features a boxier design with squared-off edges. I’m not much of a fan of boxy corners and much prefer the rounded edges on the Pixel.

Flipping the device over, you’ll immediately notice the difference in camera housing. Google kept the camera visor for another year, but it no longer stretches from edge to edge. It now houses the three lenses in an oval shape, which perfectly mimics the phone's larger overall shape. Samsung went with a four-lens setup with each lens raised independently of the rear cover.

Samsung does have one design trick up its sleeve which may or may not sway your decision. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a built-in stylus, allowing you to take notes, draw, and make annotations with ease. This stylus, the S Pen, is housed along the bottom edge, readily available whenever it's needed.

Display

Two of the best available

When buying a premium device, you should expect to get a premium display, and these devices don’t disappoint. Google chose a large 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display that is gorgeous to look at and punchy. With a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2992 x 1344 resolution, it’s fluid and crystal clear. It also has a high brightness mode of 2000 nits and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, so you can easily see the Pixel 9 Pro XL in the brightest conditions.

Samsung outfitted the Ultra with a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Boasting a resolution of 3121 x 1440, the Ultra will be marginally sharper than the Pixel, but loses the overall brightness battle, outputting 2600 nits at its peak.

Google protects its display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Samsung chose the slightly superior Gorilla Armor. Overall, these devices offer fantastic-looking displays and, regardless of the specs, are going to look equally good.

Software

Focusing on AI

Your preferred software style may determine which devices you ultimately select. The Pixel 9 Pro XL ships with Android 14 and Pixel UI. The Galaxy S24 Ultra ships with Android 14 and One UI 6.1. Both Google and Samsung offer seven years of Android upgrades and security updates.

However, Google and Samsung have different software philosophies. Google’s Pixel offering is a mostly stock version of Android that bakes in various AI features, many of them camera-specific. Grabbing a Pixel device grants you access to AI features, such as Gemini, Magic Editor, Zoom Enhance, Add Me, Video Boost, and Pixel Studio. Gemini has replaced Google Assistant as the default digital assistant. In his review, Daniel Bader noted that Gemini is faster and more accurate than the outgoing Google Assistant.

Samsung’s One UI has always taken a different approach to Android than Google’s vision of the OS. You'll get a different theme, Samsung-specific apps, many additional features, and the recently added Galaxy AI.

Galaxy AI is new to the Galaxy lineup and includes Live Translate, Interpreter, Browsing, Chat, and Writing Assist. Many of these features need to use Samsung’s apps to get the most out of them. If you hate Samsung’s keyboard, you’ll lose out on things like Writing Assist by switching.

Outside of AI, One UI brings along many Samsung-made apps that frequently reproduce the ones from Google, including a web browser. At least Samsung is replacing its own Messenger app with Google’s Messenger. You'll also get some productivity-focused features, such as running apps side by side and floating windows. Samsung also includes DeX, which allows the Galaxy S24 Ultra to provide a more desktop experience, capable of taking advantage of external monitors and peripherals.

Performance

Different approaches

Much like with their software, Google and Samsung have different approaches to performance. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by a Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. Google’s Tensor lineup has never been focused on top-end performance, instead focusing on running all the AI features baked into the software and providing a solid overall experience.

The Tensor G4 isn’t significantly faster than the outgoing G3 model, but Google has improved its efficiency and heat output. It may not be the fastest chip on the market, but it provides a speedy and fluid overall Android experience. It can play the latest games, run all the AI software, and do it without slowing down.

In the United States, Samsung typically includes the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor and that’s the case with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, the S24 Ultra is a real powerhouse. It easily plays all the latest games at full graphical settings and provides a fast and great Android experience.

In terms of overall experience, both are going to leave you smiling. The S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor are the clear winners here. If you are after the most powerful phone, you’ll get it with the Ultra as it’s significantly more powerful than the Tensor G4 used in the Pixel.

Battery life

Solid performers

Both devices offer good to great battery life. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5060mAh battery that should easily get you through a full day of heavy use. It can be charged up to 37W wired, 23W wireless with the Pixel Stand, or 12W with a Qi charger, and features reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ships with a 5000mAh battery and is capable of 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Due to some efficiency gains, the Galaxy Ultra gets more out of its battery than the Pixel does.

The Ultra can last two full days if you aren’t a heavy user and can last more than a full day if you are pushing it to its limits. Both devices can get you a roughly 70% charge in as little as 30 minutes. If you routinely charge your device at night, the phones are more than up to the task as your daily driver.

Camera

Solid options, one winner

When it comes to camera options, you need to consider your typical use case, and then look at the lenses that each device offers to ensure that it’s capable of providing a great experience for your needs. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about lens selection here, as Google and Samsung have furnished the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a range of lenses that should cover any requirement.

Like previous Pro devices, Google equipped the Pixel 9 Pro XL with a triple rear camera setup. You get a 50MP f/1.7 main camera, a 48MP f/2.8 periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide lens. The Pixel can record 8K footage at up to 30fps or 4K at up to 60fps. You also get a 42MP f/2.2 selfie camera that can record 4K video at up to 60fps.

Samsung offers even more flexibility with its quad-lens setup. The S24 Ultra has a 200MP f/1.7 main camera, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP f/3.4 periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. It can record video at up to 8K 30fps or 4K 120fps. The device also has a 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera that can record 4K up to 60fps.

Depending on your needs, you can get some breathtaking photos from either device. They will do an amazing job capturing landscape photos or photos of static subjects, regardless of the lighting conditions.

The S24 Ultra, like most Samsung phones, struggles mightily once any sort of motion is involved. Where the Pixel will have little to no trouble freezing a moment in time, the Ultra tends to produce a blurry image. For anyone who takes pictures of kids or pets, you understand how crucial it is to get a good image of a subject on the move.

The Pixel device also snaps pictures more reliably and rarely produces an image that doesn’t look fantastic. The Galaxy can get beautiful photos, but it just doesn’t have the consistency that the Pixel device has. If the camera is your top priority, the Pixel 9 Pro XL wins the camera category.

Which is right for you?

Smartphones have hit their stride over the past couple of years, and when comparing two devices this good, choosing one of these devices will come down to pure preference. Both devices have their fans and detractors and both are worthy of being called the best.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sneaks in the win here, but only by a slim margin. With a beautiful display, strong performance, excellent cameras, and seven years of OS upgrades, the Pixel is the complete package. While subjective, I find the overall design to be better with its rounded corners, and it’s slightly slimmer, making it easier to grip one-handed. The software features also best what Samsung is offering. Cost is another major consideration. At $1,099, the 128GB version is $200 cheaper than the Ultra, and the 256GB version is $100 cheaper.

