  • Render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in hazel against a white background.
    Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Google finally got it right

    The Pixel 9 Pro XL might not be the best name, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s the best Pixel in the lineup. It has a large, beautiful display, a great-performing Tensor G4 chip, a breathtaking camera setup, and a solid battery life with all the Gemini AI features you need.

    Pros
    • Superb performance
    • All-day battery life
    • Stunning display
    Cons
    • It costs $100 more than its predecessor
    • Slow charging
    • 128GB default storage
    $1099 at Amazon
  • Render of the Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel
    Google Pixel 7 Pro

    Still great with some sacrifices

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro might not receive the same level of support as other devices in the lineup, but it still holds up with its timely updates, excellent camera setup, and beautiful display. However, it has a curved panel that makes it harder to hold and use, and it lacks a few AI features that you might want to use.

    Pros
    • Beautiful display
    • Still a great performer
    • Fantastic camera
    Cons
    • Shorter software support window
    • The phone runs hot sometimes
    • Curved display
    $899 at Amazon

Google missed the opportunity to brand the new Pixel 9 Pro XL as an Ultra model, but it shows the company wants to retain its more familiar naming scheme. The new Pro XL is the highest-end Pixel smartphone in the lineup, featuring a powerful camera array, a solid battery life, a premium build and design, and just about all the flashy new AI features that you would expect to see on a modern device.

In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro might no longer be as stylish and good-looking as the latest Pixel 9 series. It’s still easily one of the best Android phones you can buy on a smaller budget. It features a large, beautiful display that didn’t age, a Tensor G2 chipset that holds up well, and a competitive camera experience with a decent battery life.

Price, specs, and availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is available at most retailers and carriers, as well as directly through Google. The base model comes with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it retails for $1,099, which is a $100 increase over the previous generation. The new Pixel comes in four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Rose Quartz (pink), and Hazel (dark green).

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is no longer sold officially in the Google Store, and it’s only available at some major retailers until stocks last, as well as at second-hand markets such as eBay.

Amazon and Best Buy often have the device on sale for as low as $420 for the base model, but it’s likely they’re trying to get rid of the stock — once they run out, your only option will be to buy it from the second-hand market. The device originally retailed for $899 with 128GB of storage, while the 256GB model could set you back $999, and the 512GB model $1,099 at its prime. Amazon


  		• Google Pixel 9 Pro XLGoogle Pixel 7 Pro
    SoCGoogle Tensor G4Google Tensor G2
    Display typeLTPO OLED, 1-120HzLTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.8"6.7"
    Display resolution2992 x 13441440 x 3120
    RAM16GB12GB
    Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
    Battery5,060mAh5,000mAh
    Charge speed37W wired, 23W wireless23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers
    Charge optionsUSB-C wired, Qi wirelessWired, Wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    SIM supportNano SIM and eSIMDual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM)
    Operating SystemAndroid 14Android 13
    Front camera42MP f/2.210.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV
    Rear camera50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide; 48MP, f/2.8, 5x telephoto50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom)
    Cellular connectivityLTE, Sub-6 & mmWave 5G (market dependent)5G (mmWave supported in the US), LTE
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 6E
    ConnectivityUWB, NFC, Satellite SOSWi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave)
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.2
    Dimensions162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm
    Weight221g212g
    IP RatingIP68IP68
    ColorsObsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose QuartzObsidian, Snow, Hazel
    StylusNoNo
    PriceFrom $1,099$899 USD
Design

Familiar looks, refined feels

The Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 7 Pro have a few things in common, namely the build material, and a similar design. However, there are some stark differences between the two devices, such as the dimensions. The newer Pixel measures 162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm, while the older model is 162.9mm x 76.6mm x 8.9mm. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is ever so slightly shorter, has the same width, and 0.4mm thinner than its two-year-old predecessor.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is 9 grams heavier, but that's negligible. Both phones have a Gorilla Glass Victus panel on the back, but the newer Pixel has the second generation that’s a bit tougher when it comes to scratches and falls, and both phones have an aluminum frame that feels just as premium as ever.