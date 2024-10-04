Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google finally got it right The Pixel 9 Pro XL might not be the best name, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s the best Pixel in the lineup. It has a large, beautiful display, a great-performing Tensor G4 chip, a breathtaking camera setup, and a solid battery life with all the Gemini AI features you need. Pros Superb performance All-day battery life Stunning display Cons It costs $100 more than its predecessor Slow charging 128GB default storage $1099 at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro Still great with some sacrifices The Google Pixel 7 Pro might not receive the same level of support as other devices in the lineup, but it still holds up with its timely updates, excellent camera setup, and beautiful display. However, it has a curved panel that makes it harder to hold and use, and it lacks a few AI features that you might want to use. Pros Beautiful display Still a great performer Fantastic camera Cons Shorter software support window The phone runs hot sometimes Curved display $899 at Amazon



Google missed the opportunity to brand the new Pixel 9 Pro XL as an Ultra model, but it shows the company wants to retain its more familiar naming scheme. The new Pro XL is the highest-end Pixel smartphone in the lineup, featuring a powerful camera array, a solid battery life, a premium build and design, and just about all the flashy new AI features that you would expect to see on a modern device.

In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro might no longer be as stylish and good-looking as the latest Pixel 9 series. It’s still easily one of the best Android phones you can buy on a smaller budget. It features a large, beautiful display that didn’t age, a Tensor G2 chipset that holds up well, and a competitive camera experience with a decent battery life.

Price, specs, and availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is available at most retailers and carriers, as well as directly through Google. The base model comes with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it retails for $1,099, which is a $100 increase over the previous generation. The new Pixel comes in four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Rose Quartz (pink), and Hazel (dark green).

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is no longer sold officially in the Google Store, and it’s only available at some major retailers until stocks last, as well as at second-hand markets such as eBay.

Amazon and Best Buy often have the device on sale for as low as $420 for the base model, but it’s likely they’re trying to get rid of the stock — once they run out, your only option will be to buy it from the second-hand market. The device originally retailed for $899 with 128GB of storage, while the 256GB model could set you back $999, and the 512GB model $1,099 at its prime. Amazon



Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G2 Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.8" 6.7" Display resolution 2992 x 1344 1440 x 3120 RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,060mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 37W wired, 23W wireless 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Wired, Wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano SIM and eSIM Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 42MP f/2.2 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide; 48MP, f/2.8, 5x telephoto 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom) Cellular connectivity LTE, Sub-6 & mmWave 5G (market dependent) 5G (mmWave supported in the US), LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity UWB, NFC, Satellite SOS Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm Weight 221g 212g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Stylus No No Price From $1,099 $899 USD

Design

Familiar looks, refined feels

Close

The Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 7 Pro have a few things in common, namely the build material, and a similar design. However, there are some stark differences between the two devices, such as the dimensions. The newer Pixel measures 162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm, while the older model is 162.9mm x 76.6mm x 8.9mm. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is ever so slightly shorter, has the same width, and 0.4mm thinner than its two-year-old predecessor.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is 9 grams heavier, but that's negligible. Both phones have a Gorilla Glass Victus panel on the back, but the newer Pixel has the second generation that’s a bit tougher when it comes to scratches and falls, and both phones have an aluminum frame that feels just as premium as ever.