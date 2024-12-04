Quick answer: Yes, the Pixel 9 Pro has ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's most expensive smartphone ever, but it's also its best. With a massive display, all-day battery life, the best smartphone camera system on the market, and lightning-fast performance, you certainly get what you pay for. On top of these excellent features, you also get access to ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The UWB chip inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL gives you access to short-range wireless connectivity that has a longer range and a more reliable signal than Bluetooth. It's something we expect to see on all smartphones over $1000, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is no different.

What is UWB technology?

Short-range, secure, and accurate wireless communication

UWB is a short-range wireless communication protocol that requires little power to run. It operates at a higher frequency and with a larger bandwidth than Bluetooth, giving it a longer range than NFC communication and significantly greater accuracy (within a couple of centimeters) than Bluetooth when finding objects.

UWB technology differs from other wireless standards like Wi-FI and Bluetooth in another key way. It communicates with other devices via high-frequency "pulses" (rather than a sustained signal), which is how it requires less power than other wireless communication standards. These "pulses" mean UWB is incredibly secure, as both receiver and transmitter are constantly verifying each other's authenticity.

UWB does all this without interfering with other wireless signals as it has a much wider frequency (hence the name, ultra-wideband) letting it use various channels without interfering with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signals.

What can you do with UWB technology on the Pixel 9 Pro XL?

Open doors and find your keys

UWB technology is found in devices that need accurate, secure, and reliable short-range communication. With a Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can use UWB technology to:

Open car doors without a key. The security protocols of UWB mean thieves cannot imitate your car key signal.

File transfer between devices.

Track lost items to within a couple of centimeters.

Improved smart home functionality. For example, you could turn on lights just by walking into the room.



Do all Pixel 9 phones have UWB?

Only the Pro models

Only the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL have UWB. If you want to buy the Pixel 9, you'll miss out on UWB access. However, don't let this discourage you, as the Pixel 9 is a fantastic Android phone even without UWB technology.