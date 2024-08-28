Key Takeaways The Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts a dual-entry design for easier repair and improved durability.

This makes battery and display replacement easier.

However, battery removal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL remains challenging due to a problematic pull tab mechanism.

Google's Pixel 9 series packs key upgrades over previous Pixel phones to deliver a better user experience. The company seems to have finally resolved the overheating and connectivity issues, which have been common complaints among Pixel owners since the Pixel 6. Apart from the hardware upgrades, has Google made any internal design changes to improve the repairability of the Pixel 9 series? The iFixit team performed a teardown of the Pixel 9 Pro XL to answer this question, revealing its innards and repairability improvements.

Google claims that the Pixel 9 is twice as durable as the Pixel 8, and the company's statement appears to have merit. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a dual-entry design, so you can access its internals by removing the front or rear glass for easier battery or display replacement. This also helps improve structural rigidity, ensuring the phone can better absorb and transmit shocks away from the screen and back.

You can watch the video at the 5m 40s mark to get a better explanation of how the dual design improves durability.

Apple adopted a similar dual design strategy with the iPhone 14 in 2023. Unlike Apple, though, Google appears to have fumbled in its execution, as the iFixit team noticed their unit's display delaminating during removal.

Battery removal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL can be a challenge

Even worse, the battery removal process on the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a mess, and the iFixit team could not get the battery pull tab mechanism to work despite support from multiple hands. Eventually, they had to forcefully pry the battery out of the phone's shell. This same issue plagued the Pixel 8 Pro, so it's puzzling to see Google stick to the same confusing battery pull tab mechanism a year later.

Another notable issue with the Pixel 9 Pro XL's innards is the number of hidden screws. There are quite a few of them, so if you ever plan on a DIY repair of your Pixel, make sure you are aware of the location of all the hidden screws.

On a positive note, Google has moved the USB-C port to the daughter motherboard for easy replacement.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL packs some notable internal design upgrades over its predecessors for better repairability and durability. However, Google has faltered in its execution in some areas, with the fragile display and difficult battery pull tab mechanism being the key areas of concern. Hopefully, the company will address these issues with the Pixel 10 in 2025.