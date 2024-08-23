The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the least interesting of Google’s four phones this year. It’s a big, expensive flagship with a slightly improved design, moderate hardware improvements, a grab-bag of AI features, and a $100 price increase. Such a tepid introduction belies, however, a remarkable feat that Google, now in its ninth generation of homegrown handsets, has pulled off: the Pixel 9 Pro XL may be the best Android phone I’ve ever used.

A prodigious amount of ink has been spilled over the years about Google’s challenges in the smartphone space. After discontinuing the Nexus program in 2015 and launching the Pixel lineup the following year, every generation seemingly had to contend with some near-fatal flaw that left reviewers frustrated and prospective buyers weary.

The company got pretty close to a clean dismount with the Pixel 8 series, but that too had its share of software problems, which took a few months to resolve. Only now, a year into its seven-year lifespan, the Pixel Pro XL feels like a mature product I’d be happy to recommend. So, a week into using the Pixel 9 Pro XL, I am lingering on whether I can unreservedly recommend Google’s new non-folding flagship on day one and, if so, whether it justifies a $100 price increase over its predecessor.

The short answer is: so far, yes. Absolutely yes.

Editor's choice Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 9 / 10 AI may be all over the place, but it's the mature, reliable, delightful core experience that makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL such a remarkably good smartphone.Yes, it's big, and yes, it's $100 more expensive than last year. Yes, it comes with only 128GB of storage out of the box, but those may be my only criticisms of it. Pros Fast, smooth performance

Excellent, all-day battery life

Class-leading camera features and quality

Some AI features are pretty useful

Beautiful new design and stunning display Cons Launches with Android 14 (lose a year of platform updates)

$100 more expensive than last year

128GB default storage is not great at this price $1099 at Google Store $1099 at Best Buy $1099 at Amazon

Price & availability

$100 more for the same storage? Come on, Google

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is available starting August 22nd for $1099 USD, which gets you a 128GB version (boo!). Here is the cost breakdown per size:

128GB: $1099

256GB: $1199

512GB: $1319

1TB: $1549

You can save quite a bit of money by trading in your old phone, and Google is being more generous with trade-in values this year than in previous years, so take advantage if you can. The phone is available in the following regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States. It comes in four colors:

Porcelain (white)

Rose Quartz (pink)

Hazel (dark green)

Obsidian (black)

I prefer the Hazel, but you can’t go wrong with any of the colors this year.

Specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display type Super Actua (LTPO OLED) with 3,000-nit peak brightness Display dimensions 6.8 inches Display resolution 1344 x 2992 (486 PPI) RAM 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512 GB / 1TB Battery 5,060mAh Charge speed 37W wired, 23W wireless Charge options USB-C, fast Qi wireless charging, Battery Share Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (single nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Ships with Android 14 Front camera 42MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° field of view, autofocus Rear camera 50MP wide-angle (octa PD binning), ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor | 48MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor | 48MP telephoto (quad PD binning), ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor, 5x optical zoom Cellular connectivity GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) | UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19 | LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/1 9/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71 | 5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/2 8/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/77/78 | 5G mmWave: Bands n258/260/261 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2x2+2x2 MIMO (Wi-Fi 6 in India) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.4" x 3.0" x 0.3" Weight 221g IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Price $1,099 Expand

Hardware & design

Subtle, smart, meaningful evolution

Close

I liked the Pixel 8 Pro ’s design, though I did feel that, in its third generation, its “friendly” and nature-inspired roundness was becoming a bit flat, if you’ll excuse the expression.

With the Pixel 9 Pro XL — and remember, the 9 Pro XL is the successor in both size, weight, and price to the Pixel 8 Pro; the Pixel 9 Pro is a new smaller entry into the lineup this year — Google has revisited straight lines, angles, and edges, while isolating the now-iconic camera visor to the phone’s rear. It’s very much a design maturation I prefer over any of the previous three Pro models, but in doing so, it also diminishes one of the more identifiable aspects of the Pixel series.

While it is marginally thinner than the Pixel 8 Pro, it doesn’t look or feel it; Google cleverly incorporated curves to its phones’ perimeters in previous models that have now been elongated and formalized into serious lines. Google is implying that this is a serious phone with a pedigree, an object of desire as much as utility. It’s a strategy successfully employed by both Apple and Samsung over the last half-decade, and by removing the last vestiges of whimsy from its most expensive phones, Google is drawing a line between its past and future.

The phone is a mere nine grams heavier than the Pixel 8 Pro, but its newfound solidity and stoicism make it look and feel far denser. Similar refinements can be found on the phone’s front, too: the 6.8-inch display is ever-so-larger and brighter than before, and it’s gorgeous. Now featuring smaller (and symmetrical) bezels, the panel is super-bright: it’s rated for 2,000 nits for HDR content, and 3,000 nits at its peak, which puts it among the most eye-searing panels on the market, but my primary test is whether I can use it outdoors, in direct summer sun, without straining, and it easily passes.

Elsewhere on the hardware side, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the meaty, full sound of the dual speakers, while the microphone quality continues to be superb. Charging has been slightly sped up from the previous generation, from 30W to 37W. While that only cuts a few minutes from the total top-up time, it does mean that when your phone is dead — or close to it — your initial top-ups will be far more sizeable. Google claims that you’ll get 70% charge in 30 minutes using a 45W PPS charger now, up from 50% last year. It’s a small but meaningful improvement since Pixels have always been among the slowest Android phones to refill (though it wasn’t too many years ago Pixels topped out at 18W. So, this is a pretty big step in the right direction).

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Google has already received some flack for not integrating Qi2 wireless charging into the Pixel 9 series this year. I’ll echo that, though it’s easily rectified with a magnetic case, such as the dbrand Grip I’ve used on the phone for a few days. As lovely as the hardware is, I’d recommend grabbing a case for your Pixel 9 Pro XL: this thing is slippery, particularly in the sweaty summer.

Some miscellany worth highlighting:

The phone’s haptics are still among the best on Android, and I particularly like how Google’s implementation of Android utilizes them subtly across the system.

The phone still has a temperature sensor, for what it’s worth. It’s not particularly useful, and honestly, I’m surprised it’s still here, but the app received a nice overhaul to coincide with the Pixel 9 launch — I suppose that’s something.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is more accurate and faster than before, but the good news is that I rarely have to use it. The Pixel’s front-facing camera supports level 3 face unlock. I use it to unlock not only my phone but also the secure apps like 1Password and TD Bank that I rely on every day. Win, win.

Performance & battery life

Better & better

It’s a bit too early to say how meaningful the speed and efficiency improvements of the Tensor G4 will be to the long-term usability and enjoyment of the Pixel 9 series. However, in my few days with the phone so far, the device has run flawlessly. Google readily admits it does not build the Tensor series to rival Apple and Qualcomm in raw throughput. You can (and perhaps should) be critical of that decision, particularly on a phone that just received a $100 price increase. But the more important question you should be asking, if buying a 9 Pro XL is a real consideration, is whether it matters.

In my day-to-day usage, the phone runs cool and long, affably handling any tasks I throw at it, from browsing to media consumption to gaming. Google has designed the phone to do all of these things admirably well, but it’s no gaming phone. Qualcomm has the market cornered there on the Android side, and the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may add substantial distance to its gaming lead, based on what we’ve seen so far.

Still, I am practical and use a phone for straightforward things. Other reviewers will focus on gaming performance or raw benchmarks and come away ambivalent or unimpressed. That’s not how I use my phone. I open Slack, then a Chrome webview, then YouTube, then Kindle, then the camera, then Google Photos, then Libby, and then back to Slack and maybe a little Holedown if time permits. I take photos, and then I edit them; I make to-do lists, and check them off. I subscribe to too many news apps and then get upset by the number of notifications they send. You know, normal stuff.

In my daily usage, the phone runs cool and long, affably handling any task I throw at it, from browsing to media consumption to gaming.

I’ve always enjoyed using Pixel phones more than any other Android phone for these quotidian delights. Despite a surfeit of software bugs and design inconsistencies, that feeling has not diminished. The Tensor G4, with its Geekbench results equivalent to a three-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, is perfectly capable of enabling the multivarious things I expect my phone to do well and quickly, and that’s good enough for me.

Moreover, the phone runs noticeably cooler, particularly under heavy load, than the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 series, and I’m seeing marginally better battery life as well. You’re probably not going to end the day at 40-50% remaining as you would with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra , but it’s also not likely to die before you put it on the charger, either, unless you’re partying into the early hours capturing photos and videos all the while.

Photography (and AI)

My favorite phone to shoot with

To talk about a Pixel phone’s cameras these days is to talk about two things simultaneously: its hardware, which hasn’t changed much in a few years; and its growing retinue of AI features, which has definitely changed a lot in the past few years.

First, let’s focus on the hardware. The main and telephoto sensors are identical to the last couple of generations, which isn’t a bad thing. The 50MP Samsung sensor isn’t top-tier anymore, but Google’s always been able to extract outsized value from re-used equipment. To wit, the first five generations of Pixel phones used variations of the same 12MP Sony sensor, and it retained industry-leading photos right up until the end.

Pixel 9 Pro XL 1x sample

With the Pixel 9, the hardware may be unchanged from previous years, but Google says it has overhauled the HDR pipeline from start to finish, and you can see it in the final shots. These are the crispest, cleanest photos a Pixel phone has ever produced, maintaining the contrast-heavy look that the series is known for. The Pixel’s primary camera has always been my favorite “pick-up-and-shoot” smartphone experience, and I appreciate even more this year’s subtle changes, like how much more quickly the camera app opens or how much less it lags (or how it no longer drops frames in the viewfinder).