Quick answer: No, the Pixel 9 Pro XL lacks the built-in magnets required for Qi2, although it can refuel at up to 12W via first-gen Qi wireless chargers.

With help from Apple and its popular MagSafe implementation, magnetically attached wireless charging is finally making its way to Android phones. The change has been a long time coming, with specialty stickers and cases the only way to enjoy quick, magnetic attachment and charging until now.

More than just convenient, the Qi2 standard allows for faster, more consistent communication and transmission between charger and receiver, opening up the possibility of speeds beyond the 15W the protocol currently specifies.

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL support Qi2 charging?

Like most Android phones, it does not. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, like all other modern Pixel phones, is limited to non-magnetic Qi charging at up to 12W. While it can technically charge sans cable at up to 23W, the official Pixel Stand needed to reach that figure costs a lot and isn't readily available from partner vendors.

In fact, if integrated Qi2 charging is high on your list, you don't have many options. Here's the current list of all the phones available with full Qi2 charging support:

HMD Skyline

Apple iPhone 12 and newer

That, unfortunately, is it.

Related These MagSafe adapters have me excited for Qi2 on Android My Belkin MagSafe camera accessories are ready to turn my Android phone into the perfect drop-in webcam

When will Android phones support Qi2 magnetic accessories?

That's a good question that, unfortunately, nobody has the answer to right now — or, if they do, they're not telling. There were rumors that the upcoming OnePlus 13 could support Qi2, but a close examination indicates that notion likely referred to OnePlus' planned first-party cases. Magnetic cases aren't new, nor do they enable the most subtle, advanced features of the Qi2 standard.

Why is Qi2 charging important?

The 15W peak isn't the only upside

For example, you can also charge at funny angles.

To be clear, some manufacturers (including OnePlus) already offer wireless charging in excess of the Pixel 9 family's 12W Qi maximum. Devices certified for the Qi Extended Power Profile may be capable of 15W charging, but aren't required to be. Even if you use a 15W Qi charger certified EPP, your Pixel 9 Pro XL will still max out at 12W.

What's more, a decent number of reports outlined Pixel 9 Pro XL wireless charging problems at launch, and it's unclear how thoroughly those issues have been fixed.

It's great that some companies are going above and beyond to satisfy the most convenience-hungry users (like OnePlus, with its absurd 50W wireless charging), but there's more to Qi2 than just higher speeds.

In addition to making life (well, wireless charging) a lot easier, Qi2 ensures perfect alignment between the receiver and transmitter's charging coils. That allows for higher wattages with less waste, which translates to less thermal output and, therefore, less battery wear.

There's even more, from a technical standpoint. Improved communication between the two sides of the equation means faster recognition, a more consistent and bug-resistant connection during the process, and even higher peaks once additional standards are ratified down the line.

How to tell if a device supports Qi2 charging

The only Android phone to yet offer inherent Qi2 charging.

Even this relatively simple query saw some early marketing sow confusion around Qi2 requirements. While it's technically possible for some devices to garner Qi version 2.0.0 certification without magnets inside, it's extremely unlikely we'll see any Qi2-branded phones without innate support for the wide selection of magnetic attachments.

Despite a tiny lack of clarity on the subject, that kind of misleading marketing would surely lead to a manufacturer being skewered by pundits and average consumers alike.

At the moment, there are no Qi2-confirmed smartphones slated for release in the near future (that the public knows of). It's possible to check an already released device for its certification by searching the Wireless Power Consortium's Qi. database — set the Product Type as "PRx Product" and the Power Profile as "MPP," and you'll see the same short list of Qi2-compatible phones outlined above.

While that database comes from the working group in charge of certification, it can also take time for devices to get there. For example, the latest Kindle Colorsoft is already approved, but the Pixel 8a took over 5 months after launch to receive its Qi EPP 1.3.3 classification. In short, when an Android flagship does finally ship with true Qi2 support, you'll hear about it here — because we've been waiting forever, and it'll be somewhat of a big deal.