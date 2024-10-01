The leaks are over, the phone is official, and the reviews are out — the initial hype around the Pixel 9 Pro XL has finally settled. It's been nearly a month since Google launched the phone, and I've spent the past four weeks testing the smartphone myself. Now that the dust has settled, how does the Pixel 9 Pro XL really hold up? Is it truly as impressive as it seemed at launch? And are the new AI features actually useful in everyday life?

After using it for about a month, here's what I love and don't like about this device.

I was wrong about the Pixel 9's design

It's brilliant

When the leaks came out (and even during the official keynote), I wasn't sure I liked the new design of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

I was genuinely disappointed with the renders; it was a drastic shift from previous Pixel designs, with Google switching to flat sides and a different camera visor — and man, those renders looked bad. People were saying it looked just like an iPhone — even Daniel Bader said as much in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review.

But this was a classic case of "don't judge a book by its cover." The moment I took the Pixel 9 Pro XL out of the box, I realized I had judged it too harshly. Now, I genuinely love it. While Google has moved away from the initial Pixel design, and as someone who primarily uses an iPhone, I could see myself buying a Pixel this time.

The design feels familiar, yet beautifully refined. The subtle curves along the edges and the rounded corners make it more comfortable to hold than an iPhone — the best part is that it doesn't dig into your hand. The weight has also been managed so well that it doesn't feel like a heavy phone, even though it's similar in weight to the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If you're skeptical about the Pixel 9 Pro XL's design, go out there and try the phone once. For me, this isn't just another Android smartphone, it's right up there with the best-designed Android flagships out there.

It's not just about the AI with this phone

It offers one of the best Android experiences

As with every Pixel launch, the Pixel 9's focus was more on software than hardware, specifically the AI features. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is packed with AI, including an even more powerful Magic Editor in Photos, Add Me in camera, Pixel Studio for creating AI-generated images, Pixel Screenshot for keeping a tab on things for later, Gemini Live for deep conversations with the AI assistant, and more.

But the more I've used this phone, the more I've realized that, while these AI features are impressive, only a few are actually useful on a daily basis (at least for me). For example, some here at Android Police consider the Pixel Screenshots app a game-changer, but for me, it’s just another app. It's helpful in certain situations, but I rarely found myself using it beyond the first week.

What I do appreciate about its AI features are the smaller, thoughtful integrations throughout the device. I love how the on-device Gemini adds a cinematic effect to the wallpaper and how the new Weather app offers a concise summary, helping me quickly prepare for the day without scanning through a full page of the weather app.

The new Add Me feature in the camera app is great, too, allowing a group of friends to easily get a photo without asking someone else to capture it. The AI features in Photos have also been quite useful, such as the Magic Editor, allowing me to remove unwanted objects from photos, Video Boost for improving the quality of my videos for social media, and Auto Frame for getting the perfect angle of my photos after I capture them.

But these are features you use occasionally, not necessarily every day. The core of your daily smartphone experience is the Android OS, which Google has perfected on the Pixel 9 Pro. To be clear, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is more than just its AI; it's an outstanding Android smartphone with a user experience that's unparalleled compared to other smartphones I've used in 2024.

Now, some may argue that the phone coming with Android 14 — and not the latest Android 15 — is not what they want from a new Google Pixel, but consider this: would you rather have a stable, bug-free version that's been refined over the past year, or a new Android version with some out-of-the-box bugs that might compromise the new phone experience? I'd choose the former any day.

There are many small upgrades that make the entire experience stand out

It's a complete overhaul

But it doesn't stop at the Android experience. It feels like Google has worked on this smartphone from the ground up, making it massively better than the Pixel 8 Pro, even though they're just 10 months apart. Take, for example, the display. While the displays might seem nearly identical on paper — the Pixel 9 Pro XL's is just 0.1-inch larger than the Pixel 8 Pro's — the improved brightness makes a noticeable difference in real-world use.

It's a similar case for the Tensor G4 and Exynos 5400 modem. One of the frustrations with previous generation Pixel smartphones has been the processor that overheats and a modem that struggles with signal reception. To my surprise, I didn't have such issues with my Pixel 9 Pro XL unit — at least nothing out of the ordinary.

Over the past month, I haven't experienced any significant overheating issues. It occasionally gets warm, but not to the extent that you have to set it aside to cool — I'd say it's on par with my iPhone in terms of heat management. Similarly, cellular issues seem to have been fixed this time around, with no zero-signal reception in my area — something I couldn't say for the Pixel 8a.

While the Pixel 9 Pro XL still cannot run games at full throttle for as long as some Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphones, understand that it isn't made for that. Google is targeting casual users who take photos and videos for social media and want a great multimedia experience, all while having an impressive design, a handy build, and reliable software support — and it nails all of this.

Battery life is another area in which Google has clearly made improvements. While there's no major upgrade on paper compared to the previous generation, the Pixel 9 Pro XL lasted the full day on a single charge every day for the past month, and more often than not, with about 20% battery left.

There wasn't a single day the Pixel 9 Pro XL died on me, which is saying something for a power user like me. Would I love to have faster charging? Yes, but I believe the battery experience finally makes up for it.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL isn't the default choice just yet

Every smartphone has its shortcomings

So, what's holding me back from recommending this to everyone? First, while Google has made a huge leap this year, next year's Pixel 10 is expected to be an even bigger upgrade. It may finally settle those performance issues once and for all, as Google is expected to switch to a new manufacturer (TSMC) for the chipset, which should massively improve performance and efficiency.

Secondly, there's the price. At $1,100, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the direct successor to the Pixel 8 Pro and about $100 more expensive. Going back two generations, it's over $300 more than the Pixel 7 Pro. While this smartphone does justify its price tag to a certain extent, it's hard to say if it's worth a $300 increase in just 24 months since the Pixel 7 Pro's debut.

That said, with the best deals currently available and the holiday season just around the corner, the Pixel 9 Pro XL might just become my default recommendation for the rest of 2024.