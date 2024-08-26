Key Takeaways Pixel 9 Pro XL users report facing wireless charging issues with their units.

The phone stops charging wirelessly after a few minutes, even when placed on a Qi charger without a case.

Google has not publicly acknowledged the problem.

A Pixel launch is incomplete without some launch day issues. Although the Pixel 9 series has received glowing reviews, this does not make it immune to such unwanted bugs. Many early Pixel 9 Pro XL users report issues with the phone's wireless charging feature, which causes it to stop charging after a few minutes. The problem primarily seems to affect Google's flagship XL-sized Pixel 9, with limited complaints from other Pixel 9 variant owners.

Multiple Pixel 9 Pro XL users on Reddit and Google's support forum report that their phone stops charging after a few minutes on the charger (via 9to5Google). Most complaints are from Pixel 9 Pro XL owners using a magnetic charging case or accessory on their phones.

However, the problem does not seem linked to the cases, as it occurs even when the phone is placed naked on a wireless charger. It also happens across various wireless chargers, including Google's own second-gen Pixel Stand, indicating the problem is with the phone itself and not with the magnetic cases or chargers. Other devices, including Google's own previous Pixel phones, charge just fine with the said wireless chargers.

One Reddit user claims that even if your Pixel 9 is charging fine wirelessly, it might be doing so at a slower speed. Based on his testing with several Qi chargers, the phone only pulled 500-600mAh power.

Wait for Google to address the issue and roll out a fix

Google has not yet addressed the issue publicly. However, a Reddit user claims a company support representative informed them it's a known bug currently under internal investigation. A Gold Product Expert on Google's support forum says the matter has been forwarded to the Google team "for further review and investigation."

If your Pixel 9 is having issues with wireless charging, your only option for now is to top off its battery via a wired connection. On the bright side, you can rest assured knowing your phone or wireless charger is not faulty.

As more users get their hands on the Pixel 9, we could hear more such bugs and issues on Google's latest flagship phones. The company should address most of them with a firmware update sooner or later.