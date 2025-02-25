Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $800 $1100 Save $300 The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new name, but it fills the same slot as 2023's Pixel 8 Pro, having similar specs with roughly the same footprint. The non-XL Pixel 9 Pro is new to the lineup as a smaller premium flagship offering. With the 9 Pro XL, however, you get Google's fastest charging, a bigger screen and battery, and all of the camera and Gemini AI smarts you'd get in the smaller 9 Pro. $800 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Pixel 9 lineup here at AP; it's one of Google's best smartphone releases in years, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL received high marks in our review, noting its smooth performance, class-leading cameras, and excellent battery life. However, one of the sticking points of the 9 Pro XL was that it cost $100 more than the previous model at $1100, which is a hefty chunk of change. While we've already seen some excellent sales that lower the price, today we have a whopper of a deal to share that brings the price down by 27% to $800, the lowest price we've seen for the smartphone yet. This is basically the retail price for the standard Pixel 9, but you get a Pixel 9 Pro XL.

There is one small caveat: this deal is only on Amazon and only for the Porcelain 128GB model. Still, at $800, this is one sale that's simply too good to pass up if you're on the hunt for a new Pixel.

What's great about the Pixel 9 Pro XL

Just about everything

First off, there's the design, which looks pretty premium for the entire Pixel 9 line, including the Pro XL, thanks to its clean lines and flush back, with a camera bar made out of metal that is evenly placed, ensuring your phone won't rock when using it flat on a table. Plus, you get some of the best cameras out there, not to mention some of the best photo processing, which means your photos should always come out looking great. And since this model is the big boy, it offers a 5,060mAh battery that offers reliable battery life that will easily see you through the day.

Oh, and did I mention the 120Hz OLED screen? Not only does it look great, it offers 3,000 peak nits to ensure visibility outdoors. Heck, even the dual speakers punch above their weight. And something very few people mention is that the haptics are sublime; navigating a Pixel is a very polished experience where many interactions offer unique vibrations that help you process precisely what the phone is doing, to the point you can build muscle memory interacting with a flat glass touchscreen. In other words, using a Pixel is a polished tactile experience few other manufacturers can beat.

All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is easily the best large phone Google has made in years, which is why the entire line has been selling like hotcakes. So now that Amazon is offering the best deal we've seen yet for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, anyone can snag a white (Porcelain) Pixel 9 Pro XL from Amazon for $800, which is just a ludicrously low price for one of the best phones we've ever seen.