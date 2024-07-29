Summary Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a hands-on review treatment, showcasing its flat edges and a shiny finish prone to scratches.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will apparently maintain the same button placement as its predecessor, with volume rockers and power buttons in familiar spots.

We know the Pixel 9 Pro XL will boast impressive specs like a Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM.

Google phones are notorious for leaking early, revealing almost everything about them before their official unveiling. The Pixel 9 series continues that trend, with massive leaks surrounding the phones popping up on the internet since Google confirmed their launch event for August 13. As if all the leaked renders were not enough, a Ukrainian YouTuber has now uploaded a 20-minute review of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The hands-on review shows the Pixel 9 Pro XL's body design with rounded corners in all its glory. As previous renders have shown, Google's upcoming Pixel will have polished flat edges, which reminds the YouTuber of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Given the shiny finish, it could pick up a lot of scratches and scuffs in daily use. Unlike the frame, the Pixel 9 Pro XL's rear glass has a matte finish for better grip.

Google will not change the position of the volume rockers and the power buttons on the Pixel 9 Pro XL; they are in the same location as the Pixel 8 Pro. The SIM tray has moved to the bottom to the left of the USB-C port.

In the video, the YouTuber also compares the Pixel 9 Pro XL to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Pixel and the iPhone apparently weigh nearly the same — about 220g — and have similar dimensions, though the Pixel is a wee bit taller than Apple's offering.

Compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is slightly smaller and has a more ergonomic design, thanks to its rounded corners.

The Pixel 9's official launch is two weeks away

The YouTuber did not turn on or include powered-on shots of the Pixel 9 Pro XL in his video review. This indicates that the device is likely a non-functional late pre-production unit. Still, the video gives us a detailed look at the phone's design from all angles, doing a better job than Google's official unveiling of the Pixel 9 Pro.

Thanks to previous leaks, we already know about the Pixel 9 Pro XL's internals. It will sport a Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen that can get blindingly bright. Google will reportedly switch to an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on its new Pixels for better reliability. With the Made by Google event still a couple of weeks away, expect more Pixel 9 leaks to appear to spoil Google's party.