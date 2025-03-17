Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $700 $1100 Save $400 The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's best Pixel yet, fixing almost all the flaws that plagued its predecessor. The Tensor G4 is also significantly more efficient, helping the phone deliver all-day battery life. With a massive $400 discount, you won't find a better Android phone for $700. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

The Pixel 9 lineup is now over six months old. Despite newer and more powerful phones hitting the market, they remain among our favorite Android phones. The Pixel 9 Pro XL especially stands out with its big and beautiful display, amazing cameras, and all-day battery life. At $1,099, Google's flagship phone does feel a bit expensive, more so because the base variant only ships with 128GB storage and the Tensor G4's performance is nowhere as good as the competition.

Still, if you have been eyeing the Pixel 9 Pro XL for a while, a fantastic deal drops its price to a lifetime low of $700. Yep, that's $400 less than its MSRP and a saving of a whopping 36%. You get an even higher $450 off on the 256GB variant.

Why you should not miss this fantastic Pixel 9 Pro XL deal