Apple has had a lock on casual smartphone users since the original iPhone. Customers who walk into carrier stores for their next device respond to the iPhone’s friendly (read: safe) UI and stylish design. It’s a class of millions who don’t care about benchmarks and think a Snapdragon is a Pokémon.

Apple has its enthusiasts, and the company offers plenty of pro-grade performance and tools on its phones, but I don’t feel those are the main selling points for most owners.

Google understands this, and it’s spent the last few years transforming its Pixel lineup into a more consumer-friendly package. Everything from its hardware design to the software experience and marketing strategy suggests that Google is trying to win over casual users who might otherwise choose an iPhone. I used the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max side-by-side for a week; let’s discuss how well Google did.

What I like about the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Display and performance improvements

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Google has created its best Pixel phone in years with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. I’ve had my misgivings about previous Pixel devices, but between the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google has addressed mostly all concerns.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 6.8-inch Super Actua display is gorgeous; it’s a bright and vibrant display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. I was already impressed with the display on the Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL builds off that success. Pixel panels used to be inferior, but Google turned a weakness into a strength.

I’m also not fond of the argument that people should wait until the Pixel 10 because TSMC will manufacture the Tensor G5.

Don’t believe any nonsense you hear about the Tensor G4. It’s a remarkably capable chipset providing more than enough raw performance for daily tasks and a full slate of Google’s Gemini Nano features. The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have been some of the smoothest experiences I’ve had on Android, and the narrative that the Tensor G4 is underpowered isn’t accurate.

However, it’s not perfect, and you will see better gaming performance on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Still, gaming is the last area where Google is noticeably behind Apple and other Android manufacturers.

I’m also not fond of the argument that people should wait until the Pixel 10 because TSMC will manufacture the Tensor G5. The main problems TSMC resolved for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 were power efficiency and heat management, items Google has largely addressed with the Tensor G3 and G4.

The Tensor G5 isn’t going to suddenly out-benchmark chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite unless Google makes a conscious effort to increase horsepower, which it most likely won’t. It’s not the company's focus, and given how well the Pixel 9 Pro XL performs with daily tasks and AI functions, it feels unnecessarily up the cost just to look better on a Geekbench test. I’d like better gaming performance, but not if it means a more expensive device.

Android 15 turned out to be fine

I’m pleased to report that Android 15 runs well on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Material You may be a far cry from stock Android, but Google has made its front-end user experience more appealing and beginner-friendly.

Don’t be fooled; it’s still Android, but Google has refined its aesthetics. I loved the longer promised support life of Google’s newer devices, and I’m glad the company has kept up with quarterly feature drops, even if individual Android versions don’t mean as much anymore.

I know that Google spent a lot of time highlighting the features of Gemini Nano, but I don’t use them much. Pixel Studio works well, but it’s limited. I’m more optimistic about Gemini Live than others, but it’s still not something I’d go out of my way to use regularly. Still, Google’s software extras like Now Playing always make me smile, and I miss them when using other phones.

It's still a Pixel camera

Cameras are an interesting conversation topic. I prefer the warmer tones of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s photography, but I’m comfortable admitting that if you take 100 point-and-shoot photos, you will like the Pixel 9 Pro XL output more. Night Sight is better at low-light photography, and if you want to tweak your images in Lightroom or even with Google’s editing tools, you’ll appreciate the natural tones and details of the Pixel’s imagery.

However, I still give the iPhone 16 Pro Max the edge when shooting videos.

