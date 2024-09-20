Quick answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is IP68 rated, which should technically be enough to survive a drop in the pool, or errant rain water splashes.

The Pixel 9 Pro, competing against the best Android flagships on the market, stands out for its software and AI prowess. However, hardware is just as important, and durability, water resistance, and dust resistance inevitably become important talking points. With practically all the mainstream competition offering a high level of protection against water and dust impact, one of the biggest questions you might have is if the Pixel 9 Pro matches up. Here's everything you need to know about waterproofing and dustproofing on the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro waterproof and dustproof?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is IP68-rated, the highest rating you'll generally find on a smartphone, guaranteeing that the phone ships with the necessary seals and gaskets to keep water and dust out.

However, it is important to note that there is no such thing as a completely waterproof and dustproof phone. While the IP rating guarantees that the phone has been tested to withstand accidental immersion and exposure to dust when shipped from the factory, Google itself states that the phone is not waterproof.

So, which one is it? Suffice it to say that the Pixel 9 Pro will survive a sudden rain shower or accidental drop in the tub, but you shouldn't intentionally expose it to water.

Remember that waterproofing degrades over time as gaskets wear out and your phone's ability to resist water ingress decreases. As always, your phone's warranty does not cover any water-related damage.

How do IP ratings work?

The International Organization for Standardization defines IP (Ingress Protection) ratings, which indicate a device's resistance to dust and water. The first digit in the rating, such as 6 (in the case of the Pixel 9 Pro), represents its dust resistance, while the second digit, like 8, indicates its water resistance. Higher numbers suggest stronger protection against dust and water intrusion. All testing is done in pure water, and saltwater or poolwater will have impurities that can cause additional damage.

What does an IP68 rating mean?

A smartphone's IP or Ingress Protection rating governs how well it is protected against solid particulates like dust or liquids like water from entering the enclosure. An IP68 rating means that the device is safe in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes and is sealed against dust.

As far as smartphones go, this is one of the highest environmental protection ratings you can get.

What should I do if my Pixel 9 Pro gets wet?

There's no need to panic if you get some water on your brand-new Pixel 9 Pro. The IP68 rating should keep the internal components safe and dry. A simple pat-down is enough. However, if you end up dropping your phone into salt water or pool water, you should give it a quick rinse in fresh water and avoid putting it on the charger as water may have entered the USB-C port. Pat the phone dry and keep it aside for a few hours until it fully dries naturally.

Additionally, avoid using soap or other cleaning agents on the phone as it can degrade the rubber gaskets and waterproof seals.

You might also want to consider a protective Pixel 9 Pro phone case to ensure your device is secure.