Pocketable and powerful Google Pixel 9 Pro The Pixel 9 Pro is, in a way, the evolution of the Pixel 8 that so many enthusiasts wanted. With nearly unrivaled hardware packed into a relatively compact body, you'll no longer have to sacrifice the performance edge to get something that fits easily into your pocket. Pros Zero performance compromises Comparatively compact construction The same impressive brightness and pixel density Cons Slower charging than the XL Heavier than its similarly sized predecessor $999 at Google Store

Hard-to-beat bigness Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Building on the success of the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts one of the biggest, brightest, pixel-packed displays on the market. Inside, it features all the hardware necessary to deliver a top-of-the-line Android experience for years to come. Pros Large screen maximizes image capture and editing A hair slimmer than the last big-screen Pixel Increased charging speeds Cons $100 more than the 9 Pro, $200 more than the 8 Pro Simply too big for some people $1099 at Google Store



Google's Pixel lineup has been at the forefront of smartphones for years. Until recently, though, choosing the more compact version meant you'd miss out on the most advanced hardware and cutting-edge features. That changed with the release of the Pixel 9 lineup.

Now, you can get the best of the best in a more portable form factor that's identical to the smaller Pixel — no major trade-offs necessary. The 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro offers top-of-the-line specs without the bulk and heft of previous Pro releases, but you can still opt for the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, which has few differences compared to the smaller model; minimal changes ensure both perform with almost the exact same excellence.

Price, availability, and specifications

The smaller Pixel 9 Pro starts at $1,000 for 128GB of storage, but can be as much as $1,450 for 1TB. The XL is priced at exactly $100 more across the board and, not for nothing, a consistent price comparison like that does make it a little easier for buyers to gauge which offers a better value for their money.

Both shipped on September 4, 2024 in all major markets. You'll find both the 9 Pro and XL at all major retailers and carriers, although some configurations are more popular than others. The 256GB Porcelain colorway, for example, was temporarily out of stock on Amazon at press time.

Speaking of which, per-color availability is a little more complicated. Only the Obsidian model offers the maximum 1TB of storage, while Porcelain and Hazel can only go as high as 512GB. The eye-catching Rose Quartz model is paired exclusively with 256GB inside (and, incidentally, is one of the harder ones to find in stock). Both high-end Pixel 9s share the same color and storage configuration options.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro XL SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz Display dimensions 6.3" 6.8" Display resolution 1280 x 2856 2992 x 1344 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 4,700mAh 5,060mAh Charge speed 27W wired, 21W wireless 37W wired, 23W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM Nano SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 42MP, f/2.2 42MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide; 48MP, f/2.8, 5x telephoto 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide; 48MP, f/2.8, 5x telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm Weight 199g 221g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Price From $999 From $1,099

Design

A little different, a lot of the same, but no complaints

Close

Both sport notably luxurious frames and matte glass backs

The Pixel 9 Pro looks essentially identical to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but shrunk by roughly 10%. Considering how similar everything else is about these devices, this is a huge boon to the many demanding customers who decried the Pixel 8's shortcomings compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. And while they're both heavier than the previous generation, they also share a slightly more lithe 8.5mm thickness.

The slimmer bodies come alongside a pretty significant change to the phones' functional design. A quick glance at a render gives the impression of a similar design language to the past, but just a bit more investigation reveals relatively important changes. The Pixel 9 Pro and XL's newly flat sides maximize screen space and make them easier to hold than previous models.

The most visually noticeable update to both is the practically iconic camera visor of the past has yielded to a floating almost-oval — a rectangle bounded on either end by a semicircle, a shape known obscurely as a stadium. Ousted is the former marshmallow-esque aesthetic, in favor of an industrial look reminiscent of Thomas Bangalter's helmet of Daft Punk fame. There are no more cutesy curves on Google's phones, and it's a welcome update.

Display

The real reason to pick one or the other

Without a doubt, the Pixel 8 Pro was one of our favorite phones of 2023, but it was and is prohibitively large for a lot of potential buyers. And one real gripe with the base Pixel 8 was that it lagged behind the display brightness, pixel density, and durability of its larger sibling.

Google's decision to put the bigger Pixel Pro in the dryer and shrink it has put those worries behind us. This time around, you're looking at a pair of the most impressive displays we've ever seen, and the only significant difference between them is the size. The Pixel 9 Pro's 6.3-inch panel sports the same borderline-absurd 3,000-nit peak brightness as the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL's.

Pixel densities, screen-to-body ratios, and relative bezel sizes are practically identical, and both at the top of their classes. The smaller one also now sports the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which boasts a near-perfect balance of scratch and crack resistance. Google took everything we loved about the Pixel 8 Pro's industry-leading screen, made it even better, and ensured the smaller Pixel 9 Pro matched it exactly. We consider that a win for consumers.