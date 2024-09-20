A Pro in every way Google Pixel 9 Pro The Pixel 9 Pro takes a more one-handed approach to Google's phone lineup, cutting the screen size down without losing the functionality that makes it a Pro device. Pros Excellent design in a smaller build Gorgeous display Better performance and battery life Cons Certain AI features need work Not a prime mobile gaming device Charging maxes out at 27W $999 at Amazon

Maintains Pro-level quality Google Pixel 8 Pro $624 $999 Save $375 The Google Pixel 8 Pro may be the older model, but it still holds up really well as a premium Android phone. Software updates also ensure it will be viable for years to come. Pros Set to receive years of updates Superb camera performance AI features continue to improve Cons Bugs can still pop up sometimes Temperature sensor needs purpose Battery life will be affected by software updates $624 at Amazon



Google has found its stride with its Pixel phones, including design language and finding ways to utilize hardware and software together. The Pixel 9 Pro marks a change; the company's bringing its best features and cameras to a size previously relegated to a more standard option. That was never the case with the larger Pixel 8 Pro, which is the only fully-loaded option of its Pixel generation and the same size as this year's XL. Both phones would easily qualify among the best Android phones, so this is a choice that largely comes down to size and the promise of a newer processor.

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is available now and starts at $999. This increases the overall pricing for the latest Pixel 9 lineup, putting the 9 Pro squarely in the middle between the regular Pixel 9 and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. Every Pixel 9 Pro variant comes with 16GB of RAM and either 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also still available. While Google has traditionally retired older models once newer ones launch, that may not be the case here. The 8 Pro could see a price reduction at some point, but as of now, it also starts at $999. It has 12GB of RAM and the same storage options. Both phones are easy to find at various carriers and retailers.

Colors largely stay the same between them, except for a couple of changes. You can get both in Obsidian and Porcelain, but only the 9 Pro also comes in Hazel and Rose Quartz. The 8 Pro offers Mint and Bay as alternatives.

As for specs, the two diverge in some key areas but are otherwise very similar:



Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G3 Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz Display dimensions 6.3" 6.7" Display resolution 1280 x 2856 1344 × 2992 RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,700mAh 5,050mAh Charge speed 27W wired, 21W wireless 30W wired, 18W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Wired, Wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 42MP, f/2.2 10.5MP Dual PD sel�fie camera Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 48MP, f/1.7 ultrawide; 48MP, f/2.8, 5x telephoto 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm Weight 199g 213g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Price From $999 From $999

Design

A continuing design philosophy

Once a brand finds its unique groove and style, subsequent changes appear more incremental from year to year. With rounded corners and a polished finish, the phone feels premium, though a more matte finish would've probably made it an even better combination. As is, this is clearly the height of Google's design language and arguably surpasses what Samsung and Apple have managed thus far.

You could also argue the camera bar is even more pronounced and established with the 9 Pro. Sitting more like an island rather than a protruding lengthwise attachment, it remains the most recognizable feature separating Google's phones from others.

That said, the Pixel 8 Pro was a refinement unto itself over the previous Pixel 7 series, so it's not like Google had to make radical design shifts. It is the larger of the two in this comparison, so as far as one-handed use goes, the newer Pixel 9 Pro has an advantage. Still, the matte soft-touch back on the 8 Pro still stands out as the best choice Google made up to this point.

Display

Same display, different size

One of the best legacy carryovers from the 8 Pro to the 9 Pro is the flatter edges on the screen. Google made the right decision, moving away from curved edges and going flat all around. That approach continues with the 9 Pro, and it's better for it. Rounded corners also make the device easier to handle, though, it's not a bad idea to get a case and screen protector.

Screen size is the big contrast here. The Pixel 9 Pro isn't the actual successor to the Pixel 8 Pro (that would be the 9 Pro XL), leaving it and its 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED as something of an outlier. Previously, only the regular Pixel flagships would have a screen that size, albeit at the expense of some of the premium features seen in the Pro variant. That's no longer the case. The Pixel 9 Pro has everything the Pixel 9 Pro XL has.

Google manages to increase peak screen brightness to 3,000 nits over the 2,400 nits for HDR content. In high brightness mode, the 9 Pro can achieve up to 2,000 nits over the 8 Pro's 1,600 nits. Basically, it's easier to see the newer model in brighter daylight despite it being smaller than the latter's 6.7-inch OLED.

Software

Taking a small step forward

Google doesn't usually leave its phones in software purgatory, and with a seven-year commitment to OS and security updates, both devices presumably stand to last a long time. How well they'll run on aging hardware by the time 2030 rolls around is another question. As it stands now, launching the Pixel 9 Pro in the summer rather than the usual fall period means the phone doesn't ship with Android 15. Hence, the inevitable upgrade from Android 14 to 15 counts as one of the seven OS upgrades.

Google's Material You flavor of its stock Android experience is nice, yet devoid of customization from third-party developers. It's hard to argue with how clean and smooth Android feels on any Pixel phone, so despite some reduced open personalization, there is a lot to like about the experience.

Changes from the Pixel 8 Pro to the 9 Pro don't feel as substantial. The focus has largely been on AI-driven features, which continues with the newer model. Some new ones, like Add Me and AutoFrame on the camera side, will sometimes cross with others like Pixel Studio and ReImagine for generating images through AI. Others include Magic Lists as a way to manage lists in Google Keep, phone call summaries through Call Notes, and a nifty Pixel Screenshots app to keep track of every screenshot you take.

More AI stuff is coming in Android 15, much of which is also likely heading to the Pixel 8 Pro when it gets the same update. Then there's Gemini Live, Google's own AI platform that you can use freely for 12 months until you have to pay again to re-up for a year. It's very much in a nascent stage and one that needs consistent updates to be more reliable.

Performance and camera

All about Google's silicon

It's not clear yet how much better Google's Tensor G4 chipset will perform over the G3 found in the Pixel 8 Pro. No doubt, it will optimize some of the AI features, but it's probably not going to feel like a leap forward over time. If there is something of an immediate benefit, it might be that the G4 runs a little cooler in comparison.

An upgrade to 16GB of RAM plays a role in that, helping tasks and apps run without unexpected hiccups or reloads. It's just a shame that 128GB remains on the storage floor, whereas 256GB would probably make more sense given how much productivity and consumption Google touts with the Pixel 9 Pro. Adding all the AI features only bloats the existing OS further, taking a bigger chunk of that 128GB out of the box.

Google will also have to address the gaming side of things. The Pixel 9 Pro doesn't prove itself as a good mobile gaming device, which is surprising considering the Pixel 8 Pro wasn't that bad. You should expect this to improve with future updates, but it may be a rocky start before you reap the rewards.

On the camera side, it's the same hardware between these two — including the telephoto lens. This marks the first time that a "smaller" Pixel flagship has both ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Apart from newer features like Add Me and software computation tweaks, don't expect a huge difference in camera output between these two phones. Google usually reserves big camera upgrades with every second major launch.

Battery life

Raising the (battery) bar

Pixel phones don't come with impeccable reputations for battery life. Mixed results and heating issues have marred otherwise good phones from one generation to the next. That may no longer be the case with the Pixel 9 Pro, only time will tell because it takes a while for Google's Adaptive Battery to truly kick in and make an impact.

Either way, evidence shows the Tensor G4 may be doing right by this phone. If you aren't streaming audio from your phone's speaker for hours every day, you could exceed six hours of always-on screen time before you need to reach for a charger. Under most circumstances, it will hold up for a full day, leaving you with less range anxiety day-to-day.

The Pixel 8 Pro isn't terrible by comparison. In fact, it's probably the one Pixel phone that felt like it turned a corner on battery reliability. Despite their size differences, the two phones charge at similar rates. You can get up to 27W with a wired charger and 21W on a wireless charger with the Pixel 9 Pro. Compare that to the 30W and 18W capacities, respectively, on the Pixel 8 Pro. Neither phone comes with a charger, so you're free to use whatever works best for you.

Which should you buy?

This decision really comes down to size. If it's as simple a proposition as choosing a bigger screen, it's an easy call. There are nuances to consider between them, though. One that's hard to measure is what each device feels like in hand. There's a 0.4-inch difference in screen size, but the Pixel 9 Pro may not feel small despite that. A vibrant Super Actua display helps make the phone appear larger than it is on paper.

From a software and update standpoint, the Pixel 9 Pro has a one-year head start, though practical considerations don't wedge a big gap between it and the Pixel 8 Pro. You can tell from the AI features they share and the camera hardware and software. Committing to seven years of updates all but obligates Google to cram in whatever it can into the Pixel 8 Pro down the line. Who knows what that will look like in a couple of years, but right now, these two phones share a lot.

And so, we circle back to two key points: do you want a bigger screen? Do you prefer the newer model? If the answer is mixed in either direction, the Pixel 9 Pro is the (slightly) better choice.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is still a viable flagship unto itself, led by both its excellent software package and camera performance. If you prefer a bigger screen without losing too much in other respects, this device will serve you well.