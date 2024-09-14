Quick answer: Yes, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

With some design tweaks, improved cellular connectivity, a gorgeous display, and class-leading cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro is one of Google’s best phones to date. To be fair, the entire Pixel 9 lineup is a solid offering from the company, but the Pro model really hits the sweet spot.

The Pro version of the Pixel 9 series comes with an improved Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it more than capable of keeping up with your daily routine. Google even managed to cool the Tensor chipset a bit better this time around, allowing it to run cooler than in previous years. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 9 Pro is currently the best Android phone you can get.

13:50 Related Google Pixel 9 Pro video review [Video] We finally got a full Pro camera in a smaller chassis with the Pixel 9 Pro

What is UWB, and what is it used for?

Short-range communication bliss

UWB is a low-power wireless communication protocol that operates over a relatively short range, but does so at higher frequencies compared to similar technology such as Bluetooth. In addition to operating at a higher frequency, it can operate over a longer range and has more bandwidth than Bluetooth. UWB acts similarly to radar and can locate an object with high precision, usually within a couple of centimeters.

This technology has some real-world uses that can enable new functionality or help you out in a pinch. Some car manufacturers such as Audi and BMW use UWB for keyless door entry; it can help Android devices locate a device more easily for Nearby Share, allowing a phone to pair with a tracker or adjust the volume on a speaker depending on where you are in proximity to it.

Not everyone will care about UWB, but for those who have other devices that can take advantage of it, such as a UWB-equipped car, making sure that technology is on your phone just makes sense.

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro have UWB?

Of course the Pro has it

While the list of UWB-capable devices continues to grow, Google, Samsung, and Apple lead the industry in consistently providing devices that come with UWB. That’s not to say that all devices in their lineups have UWB, as it's a feature usually reserved for their flagship models.

Luckily, the Pixel 9 Pro is one of those models and the Pro is UWB-enabled. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has been following UWB trends, as Google has brought UWB to their Pro models ever since the launch of the Pixel 6.

Does the entire Pixel 9 series have UWB?

Not all Pixel phones have UWB

What if you aren’t looking for the more expensive Pro models and just want to get the standard Pixel 9? Unfortunately, those of you who want the less expensive version are out of luck as the standard Pixel 9 does not come with UWB. But, if you're in the market for a larger phone, then the Pixel 9 Pro XL packs UWB too, as does the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.