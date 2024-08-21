For three years now, a small but vocal contingent of Pixel fans across the internet has dared to dream of a pocket-friendly Pixel flagship — a device with all the bells and whistles of the Pro-branded smartphones, but in a more pocketable form factor. For nearly as long, those Android fans have had to suffer, year after year, with big-screen devices, all while looking on at that telephoto lens with a growing sense of desire and jealousy.

No more. With the Pixel 9 Pro, Google is finally delivering its most premium smartphone in two sizes. On its own, it's the sort of change that is big enough to stand on its own, but it's much more. The Pixel 9 Pro also delivers an all-new design alongside a ton of AI features that promise to usher in the era of Gemini. Google is attempting a lot with this device, and while not everything is pulled off without a hitch, this is absolutely the best Pixel we've seen in ages — and frankly, we're only just getting started.

Availability, network, and specs

Just tell me how to get my small Pixel

Unlike phones from the likes of Samsung or Apple, Google has yet to hit broad availability around the globe. This year's Pixel 9 Pro will be up for grabs in the same regions as last year's Pixel 8 Pro: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

You can buy the phone in the US through any of the three national carriers, Google's Fi network, various MVNOs like Visible, or unlocked through Best Buy and Amazon. Although the Pixel 9 Pro technically matches the entry price of last year's Pixel 8 Pro — both start at $1,000 — remember that the Pixel 9 Pro sports a smaller 6.3-inch display than its namesake. If you're looking for a larger display, you'll have to shell out for the $1,100 Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro is available in configurations up to 1TB and comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz. Unfortunately, not every color is available with every storage configuration.

Specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display type Super Actua (LTPO OLED) with 3,000-nit peak brightness Display dimensions 6.3 inches Display resolution 1280 x 2856 (495 PPI) RAM 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512 GB / 1TB Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 27W wired, 21W wireless Charge options USB-C, fast Qi wireless charging, Battery Share Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (single nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Ships with Android 14 Front camera 42MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° field of view, autofocus Rear camera 50MP wide-angle (octa PD binning), ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor | 48MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor | 48MP telephoto (quad PD binning), ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor, 5x optical zoom Cellular connectivity GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) | UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19 | LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/1 9/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71 | 5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/2 8/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/77/78 | 5G mmWave: Bands n258/260/261 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2x2+2x2 MIMO (Wi-Fi 6 in India) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches Weight 199g IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Price $999 Expand

Design and display

You may not like it, but this is what peak phone design looks like

There's no easy way around this: the Pixel 9 Pro — and the entire Pixel 9 lineup — looks and feels like an iPhone. I don't mean that in a negative or positive light, nor am I accusing Google of copying anything. But if we're going to call out Samsung when it draws on an obvious inspiration, it's worth saying it with Pixel, too. For this release, Google has adopted a trendy design — flat edges with alternating materials on the standard and "Pro" models — and improved on it.

Although they might look sharp from store renders and pre-release hands-on photos, the frame blends perfectly into the front and back glass. Paired with rounded corners, the Pixel 9 Pro avoids having a single sharp edge or corner, making the device comfortable no matter where you hold it. While I'm sure plenty of people will prefer the "friendlier" look of the Pixel 8 series, Google's done a great job of updating that design language without losing what made its phones so pleasant to hold, even without a case.

I'm happy to see Google bring back its matte frosted glass for the Pixel 9 Pro's back. It feels as nice as ever in the Hazel colorway seen throughout this review, though I'll admit it's a little slippery to the touch. While I know Google sees polished metal as a premium feature, I'm still hoping the company moves to something with a matte finish. It builds up fingerprints the moment you touch it, and if you have sweaty hands like I do, you'll be cleaning it with a cloth a couple of times a day to keep it looking pristine.

I really like the matte frame on the regular Pixel 9, and the satin finish on the camera bar here is just as nice. I don't see why this device doesn't have either, instead of keeping around this metallic style for another generation.

Ultimately, though, that's a nitpick; most buyers are bound to throw this phone in a case and forget about it. At the end of the day, this is my favorite Pixel hardware to date. It's shocking to think the Pixel 7 was just two years ago. This is a leap ahead of last year's Pixel 8 Pro — a perfectly nice, well-constructed smartphone — and multiple leaps ahead of older Tensor phones. In my eyes, Google is finally ahead of Samsung in terms of fit, finish, and design. And despite the similarities, I'd argue it's well ahead of Apple, too.

Controversial take time: the camera bar on the Pixel 9 trio is great. I continue to think Google's designers are brilliant for leaning into making the camera the centerpiece of the phone. It's easily identifiable, the same way the iPhone's home button was once upon a time. Plus, it prevents the lenses from feeling like they're being shoved into a corner, as you'll find on the Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max . It also keeps the device from rocking back and forth on a desk, even if you choose to go caseless.

It is a dust magnet, though. As with previous generations, you'll need a microfiber cloth to remove debris from under and on top of the camera module, which might frustrate some users. From one cat owner to another, I wish any pet households out there good luck.

The Pixel 9 Pro is Google's first time attempting a smaller premium smartphone, and I'm fully in love. For months now — from the earliest rumors to last week's unveiling — we've referred to this as a "small" Pixel, and I do think that's a bit of a misnomer. After just a day of using this phone, its 6.3-inch display no longer felt small. It just felt right.

This screen is the perfect middle ground for anyone who found themselves won over by the initial promise of phablets throughout the 2010s. I struggle to think of a task you couldn't manage on a display this size. Since swapping my SIM into the Pixel 9 Pro, at no point have I felt robbed of screen real estate while watching videos or browsing the web, nor do I feel like managing a spreadsheet is some impossible feat here. This just feels like I'm carrying around a typical smartphone, at the perfect size and weight to not bog down my pockets. In other words, a true Goldilocks device.

As for the panel itself, Google continues to impress. This year's Super Actua screen is as bright as I could hope for. It's easy to see outdoors, even in direct sunlight, while I occasionally found auto-brightness a little too much indoors — not a bad problem to live with. While I'd love to see something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor appear on Pixel devices, considering Corning co-developed that technology with Samsung (and Samsung has only used it on a single smartphone to date), I'm not docking points for its absence.

These aren't the slimmest bezels you'll find on a modern smartphone, but they're perfectly manageable on a screen of this size. I could see some users feeling frustrated that Google remains behind Samsung and, if the iPhone 16 Pro rumors are to be believed, Apple, but this looks and feels as premium as you'd expect. The display runs at full HD out of the box, but you can bump it up to full resolution to experience the full 495ppi experience. It's one sharp screen.

At the end of the day, if this isn't the best display you can buy on any smartphone, it's certainly the best screen you can buy on an Android device of this size. And really, what more could you ask for?

Other hardware and what's in the box

This feels like a premium device in all ways but one

What more could I say about this hardware after waxing poetic for nearly 1,000 words? Plenty, and most of it is good. Let's start with what isn't new this year. Google's speakers remain adequate for podcasts, YouTube videos, and even the occasional DJ mix. They're not quite best-in-class, but perfectly respectable, which you couldn't say just a few years ago. I wish the speaker port and earpiece didn't attract so much dust, though. Likewise, Google's haptics continue to be excellent — no complaints here.

Google has moved the SIM tray to the bottom of the Pixel 9 Pro, complete with a curved end piece to fit properly into the frame. Something about this just tickles me, and I continue to breathe a heavy sigh of relief that Android OEMs are avoiding following Apple's footsteps into an eSIM-exclusive world.

Although there is a vocal group of Android users who despise ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, I expect anyone upgrading from a Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 to be thrilled with the results. Compared to the older, much slower optical sensor on older Pixels, Google's new sensor is fast and accurate. Paired with a particularly speedy face unlock, the Pixel 9 Pro is probably the best phone on the market in terms of biometric authentication.

Overall, while Google's fit and finish has come pretty far in a short time, I still have one sticking point driving me nuts. The Pixel 9 Pro's power button and volume rocker still wiggle back and forth, rather than holding steady in one place when you click them. I'm begging Google to improve this on next year's Pixel 10 — it makes an otherwise excellent design feel just a little bit cheaper.

Unfortunately, satellite eSOS is not available to reviewers prior to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL hitting store shelves on August 22nd. Just one more thing I'll be revisiting next week alongside my complete thoughts and final rating for this particular phone.

In the box, you'll find the Pixel 9 Pro itself, a USB-C charging cable, a SIM tool, and the usual paperwork. RIP to Google's usual USB-A to USB-C adapter — I guess my collection is complete. The Pixel 9 has new plastic-free packaging this year, and I quite like it. I'd love to complain about Google's false climate efforts when it decides to sell its new 45W charging brick separately, but considering the regular Pixel 9 Pro wouldn't make much use of those speeds anyway, it's a rant that'll have to wait for another time.

Software and performance

It's Gemini's world, for better and for worse

Before we dive headfirst into everything AI, a brief word on Android. You remember Android, right? Google used to talk a lot about it onstage at I/O, but this year, it was relegated to an afterthought, another fallen victim in the Gemini era. This device, like the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, is shipping with Android 14 , with an update to Android 15 expected to arrive in either September or October. This is a first for Google's hardware launches, and while I don't think this matters to most people, it does show a worrying trend on Google's part.

Generally speaking, Android updates really aren't what they used to be. If all you're chasing is the early adopter high of trying new software features before other smartphone users, the Pixel 9 series is packed with exclusive AI tools, either just at launch or until the Pixel 10 arrives next year. Android 15 will bring a handful of big improvements when it actually arrives, but I don't think anyone buying at launch is missing out on something that breaks the experience.

And unlike with Zoom Enhance, which never actually shipped on the Pixel 8 Pro despite appearing prominently in its announcement, Google never said Android 15 was arriving first on this phone. It's not breaking a promise here.

But it might be trying to wiggle its way out of one, and that's where this worrying trend comes in. Google is once again guaranteeing seven years of OS upgrades on this phone, a timer that starts ticking on September 4th, 2024 when this phone goes on sale. 2031 might sound a long ways away — and indeed, you'll probably have moved onto a new phone by then — but that doesn't mean this entire strategy feels clean to me. There's a solid chance Google continues to release OS upgrades pretty consistently in October, which could leave the Pixel 9 series without a final jump up to Android 22 (or whatever it's called in 2031).

While it may not matter initially, Google should, at the very least, extend the OS upgrade support for the Pixel 9 to the end of 2031, guaranteeing it'll get every major update we would've expected had this phone shipped with Android 15. I asked the company for comment on these concerns and was pointed back to Google's own blog posts on its update strategy moving forward. Not exactly a promising sentiment.

Upgrade worries aside, Google's flavor of Android continues to be my favorite. But nearly three years into the Material You era, I wish the company would open up customization to match its competition.

For example, it's time to force developers into supporting dynamic icons or allow users like myself to customize with icon packs or automatically-enabled color packs, like Apple does on iOS. While I like having always-available access to the search bar, I am begging Google to get the Lens icon off my homescreen. I tap it on accident all the time. No one wants to use Lens, Google — especially not when Circle to Search exists.

Nearly three years into the Material You era, I wish the company would open up customization to match its competition.

Performance is always a weird aspect when reviewing any of Google's Tensor-powered phones; this new iteration is no exception. It seems like the Tensor G4 is as minor an upgrade from its predecessor as we expected, but I noticed that it's a cooler, more power-efficient chip. I'll discuss my battery thoughts later in this review, but as far as performance goes, I'm mostly happy. Mostly.

In terms of typical, everyday performance, the Pixel 9 Pro stays cool throughout most tasks, and thanks to this year's massive memory allotment, apps rarely reload unexpectedly in the background. While the device occasionally got warm, it did so in a way that felt expected and under control — nothing outside the norm. Throw a case on this device, and you'll never notice. This is something that couldn't always be said with previous Tensor-powered Pixels.

My one caveat, though, comes with gaming. Truth be told, I haven't tried to push the Pixel 9 Pro hard on this front — I haven't even downloaded Genshin Impact yet. The only title I've installed so far is Pokemon Go, and frankly, I'm not impressed. Despite running with native rate mode enabled, which should keep it at a steady 120FPS, I've noticed a lot of dropped frames in this game, far more than in the MediaTek-powered 2024 Moto Razr. That shouldn't impact anyone but the most dedicated mobile gamers, but it's important to remember when comparing with Qualcomm-powered devices.

Likewise, I know plenty of previous Pixel owners — especially those looking to upgrade from the Pixel 6 — are concerned with the Samsung modem found in the Pixel 9 lineup. I can't say I've faced many issues with previous Pixels in Buffalo, but I'll be heading out to a rural area over the weekend to specifically compare cell reception with other Android flagships. Look for our update here next week.

Everything AI

Okay, let's talk AI. Google tells us we're living in the Gemini era, and so far, it's a bit of a mixed bag. Google has done just about the best job out of any major tech company in delivering consumer-focused AI features — sorry Samsung — but that doesn't mean everything shipping on the Pixel 9 is a homerun. I'll have more to say about some of the smaller features in the coming days (I've only used Call Notes once, and so far, I'm not particularly impressed), but for now, here's what stuck out to me, for better or worse.

Pixel Weather

Google's new weather app might be frogless, but it's an otherwise great redesign for something every smartphone user wants on their device. This is no longer a simple search portal — it's a full-blown application installed on your phone. It looks really good, with plenty of color and all the data you could hope for, from UV index and wind speed to a full radar view. Considering practically every weather app on the Play Store is loaded with ads or pricey subscriptions (or both), I'm happy to see this.

But the AI elements are pretty disappointing. I have yet to see an "AI Weather Report" that tells me anything more than what I could learn from just looking at the current conditions in the app — or, for that matter, by looking outside. I know a sunny 64-degree day is pleasant, Google. And also, bring back the frog.

Pixel Screenshots

It's early days for Pixel Screenshots, but I'm excited to see how this app shapes how I use my phone in the coming months. It's a gorgeous-looking app, and searching through screenshots is a cinch. I love the ability to group images — it's particularly helpful for reviews like this — and its ability to process on-screen text is excellent.

That said, I would love to see a couple of improvements come to this app in future updates, like the ability to select multiple images from search to add to a collection. Still, even in its earliest iteration, it's a killer app. No one else in the game has anything like this right now, and it's such an obvious way to organize something we all use.

Gemini Live

My early impressions of Gemini Live are pretty mixed, and I intend to return to it in the final version of this review. Activating Gemini Live isn't too difficult — press and hold the power button, then tap the Live icon from the on-screen UI. From there, you can return to your homescreen or any other app. Talking to it feels more natural than using Assistant or Gemini on its own, but that doesn't come without serious headaches.

For one, Gemini Live can and will get things wrong; I don't just mean small mistakes. I asked if there's a way to add a Gemini Live shortcut to my homescreen, and it helpfully — and incorrectly — told me to just drag the Gemini Live app icon out from the app drawer. When I told it there was no Gemini Live app, it sat silently for thirty seconds before reporting an error and asking me to repeat my prompt. I wish I could say that was the only time it failed to respond, but it wasn't.

Interrupting your assistant is the big change in Gemini Live, but again, this failed as often as it worked. Sometimes, I'd interrupt restaurant recommendations to ask for something more specific, and rather than interpreting what I said, it would completely change the conversation. For example, after recommending Greylynn, a (very good!) gin bar in Buffalo, I asked for similar spots. It heard "Greenland," and rather than asking me to repeat my prompt or using context clues to realize we were just having a conversation about Greylynn, it jumped into talking about Iceland.

I understand that it's early days for this level of voice assistant technology, but Google is asking users to sign up for a paid plan to use Gemini Live. Even with 12 months free, you do have to put down a credit card and set a reminder to cancel in twelve months, and frankly, I don't think this "preview" of Gemini Live is anywhere close to ready for primetime.

Pixel Studio

Let's end on a sour note. I'll have plenty to say about Pixel Studio outside of a review space — frankly, it's worthy of its own editorial — but it's a real embarrassment to ship this feature on any smartphone. I'm not trying to say it's not impressive. Imagen 3, the new text-to-image model powering this tool that Google announced back at I/O, does seem mighty powerful. It's capable of translating text into an image (sometimes, at least), and the visuals it renders are better than anything Google's shown off in the past.

The issue is this app has practically no guardrails. It's not far off from the sludge Twitter (or X, blegh) subscribers are using Grok to create. Google still prevents anyone from generating humans following a pretty nasty news cycle earlier this year, but it's not hard to find workarounds that accidentally make human-looking figures anyway. The same goes for copyright — a few other journalists and I spent a night last week trying to come up with the most flagrant use of copyrighted figures imaginable. I've gathered up some examples (problematic and otherwise) below.