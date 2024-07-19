Summary Google has moved up the Pixel 9 series launch event to August, revealing the design of the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold.

Early bird pre-orders for the Pixel 9 Pro will come with a surprise collectible, adding a special touch to the experience.

Limited to select South-East Asian countries, the freebie might be "original Google Pixel design posters" in a special box.

The days leading up to Google events are often exciting and abuzz with a steady stream of leaks, but this year, Google has moved up the date for the Pixel 9 series launch event to August, and even revealed the design of the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold. While the specifics are still under wraps, the hardware design tracks with leaks we’ve seen thus far. However, the company also has a surprise collectible which will accompany a handful of early bird pre-order for the Pixel 9 Pro.

While launch day is loaded with limited time full-price discounts, Google Store credit you could redeem against accessories or a new wearable, and some carrier upgrade or trade-in offers, you usually just end up with a new phone. Early birds have it a little different though — pre-ordering the Pixel 8 Pro last year earned some people a Pixel Watch 2 for free. Keeping up this trend, this year, Google is making the experience a little special for anyone pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro with “a piece of Google design history.”

Source: Google Store Taiwan

While that sounds like immediate elimination for a potential Pixel Watch or Buds freebie, 9to5Google shares that this “limited-edition collectible” will come packed in a square box with the G logo and Google Store branding front and center on the lid. Since Google now uses rather compact retail packaging for the Pixel phones, this box could contain the regular retail pack of the phone alongside a smaller collectible, or something larger like a coffee table book.

Unfortunately for eager and willing buyers in the US, this Google offer is limited to South-East Asia, available only in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. The Google Taiwan store reportedly spills the beans, though, claiming the freebie will be “original Google Pixel design posters.” Although folded posters from print magazine days aren’t unheard of now, I suspect the machine translation might not be accurate because the shape of the box strongly resembles coffee table book packaging.

Meet the new Pixel range on August 13

Source: Google

While only a handful of pre-order customers might receive this limited-time promotion, everyone else continues waiting in eager anticipation of the August 13 event where Google will reveal the devices. Rumors have all but confirmed this year’s lineup will feature three models — the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL. This will be accompanied by the latest foldable, this time, sharing the 9-series name scheme, branded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Hopefully, Google is planning other surprises for pre-order bonuses and early buyers in the US.