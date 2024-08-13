In a year filled with boring updates to existing smartphone designs, leave it to Google to buck the trend. Not only is it delivering the biggest design overhaul to the Pixel lineup since 2021's Pixel 6 , but it's also introducing something many of us have been begging for for years: a fully-featured Pixel 9 Pro in a smaller form factor. And while I can absolutely see the reasoning behind waiting for next year's Pixel 10 — and its long-rumored TSMC-manufactured SoC — my earliest impressions of both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL suggest this is a great time to upgrade.

An all-new look for a very familiar Pixel

With a very confusing name structure

Let's get the confusing names out of the way. When it comes to Google's top-of-the-line hardware, the company has two Pro-branded phones this year. If you're coming from an older device — say, the Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro — you're going to want to keep an eye on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It might have a new name, but it's effectively a successor to those previous big-screen devices. Then there's the Pixel 9 Pro, which reverses that status: old name, new hardware. It takes all of the flagship specs of the usual Pro devices and shoves it into a smaller chassis, complete with a 6.3-inch display.

Got it? Good. Once you're over that initial learning curve with Google's new naming scheme — don't get us started on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — you're left with a device that, somehow, has made yet another leap in quality over last year's already-excellent hardware. Personally, older Pixels always left something to be desired when it came to their overall builds. Even as late as the Pixel 7 Pro, Google's fit and finish just struggled to reach the heights of mobile giants like Samsung and Apple.

I felt like that changed with last year's Pixel 8 Pro , a device I felt was up to par with the best Galaxy devices around. This year, Google's topped itself once again — and, arguably, it's also topped Samsung. As nice as devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are, I've found some rough edges on both of those flagships this year, and I mean that both literally and figuratively. Samsung is obsessed with sharp edges and corners that just don't feel comfortable to grasp, while minor issues like unaligned SIM trays stuck out as sore thumbs on otherwise excellent products.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display type Super Actua (LTPO OLED) with 3,000-nit peak brightness Display dimensions 6.3 inches Display resolution 1280 x 2856 (495 PPI) RAM 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512 GB / 1TB Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 45W USB-C (up to 55% in about 30 minutes) Charge options USB-C, fast Qi wireless charging, Battery Share Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (single nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Ships with Android 14 Front camera 42MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° field of view, autofocus Rear camera 50MP wide-angle (octa PD binning), ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor | 48MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor | 48MP telephoto (quad PD binning), ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor, 5x optical zoom Cellular connectivity GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) | UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19 | LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/1 9/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71 | 5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/2 8/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/77/78 | 5G mmWave: Bands n258/260/261 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2x2+2x2 MIMO (Wi-Fi 6 in India) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.0" x 2.8" x 0.3" Weight 199g IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Price 999 Expand

I didn't notice anything like that with the Pixel 9 Pro series. Despite the redesign — which sees Google dropping its curved metal rails for an iPhone-esque flat frame — these phones are as comfortable as ever to hold, even without a case. The frame curves into the front and back glass ever-so-slightly, just enough to avoid cutting into your hand. Combined with the frosted matte glass making a return from last year's Pixel 8 Pro and the new camera island design that perfectly accents any of the four available colors, and you're talking about a really good looking smartphone. Really, it's just pretty.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display type Super Actua (LTPO OLED) with 3,000-nit peak brightness Display dimensions 6.8 inches Display resolution 1344 x 2992 (486 PPI) RAM 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512 GB / 1TB Battery 5,060mAh Charge speed 45W USB-C (up to 70% in about 30 minutes) Charge options USB-C, fast Qi wireless charging, Battery Share Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (single nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Ships with Android 14 Front camera 42MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° field of view, autofocus Rear camera 50MP wide-angle (octa PD binning), ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor | 48MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor | 48MP telephoto (quad PD binning), ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor, 5x optical zoom Cellular connectivity GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) | UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19 | LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/1 9/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71 | 5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/2 8/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/77/78 | 5G mmWave: Bands n258/260/261 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2x2+2x2 MIMO (Wi-Fi 6 in India) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.4" x 3.0" x 0.3" Weight 221g IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Price $1,099 Expand

I've been asking for a small premium Pixel for years

And the Pixel 9 Pro finally delivers

But the big story this year isn't the redesign — in fact, it's not a "big" story at all. With the Pixel 9 Pro, Google is now one of the only other major phone manufacturers to develop a "small" flagship (relatively speaking, of course), and I couldn't be happier. Unlike, say, the Galaxy S24 , the Pixel 9 Pro is effectively identical in nearly every way that matters compared to its XL-branded big brother. Don't take my word for it, though — scroll through those spec sheets if you don't believe me.

Outside of the obvious differences in display resolution and battery size (and, technically, the regular Pro wins out in the former category when it comes to PPI), this is one phone sold in two different sizes. Hell, even Apple can't say that at the moment — the iPhone 15 Pro misses out on the 5x telephoto lens found on the Pro Max, while both Pixel 9 Pros get a 5x telephoto lens to call their own.

Left to right: The Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 Pro.

The end result is a new choice that most Android users haven't seen in years, and one I hope sticks around past one or two generations. I have no doubt that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will outsell its smaller sibling; there's a reason most OEMs don't bother making smaller flagships these days. But Google's status as the company behind Android means it owes consumers in a way companies like Samsung or OnePlus do not.

If there are gaps in the market where a specific subsection of users are being left out, Google can and should step in to fill those positions. After all, without a device like the Pixel 9 Pro, you're leaving a massive opening for users to swap to Apple, the only other company making this sort of phone.