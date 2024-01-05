It's no secret that the first-gen Pixel Fold has some problems. Perhaps owing to just how long Google's foldable phone existed as a rumor — not to mention the company's decision to hold back an even earlier iteration — the Fold struggled to keep up with its competition right out of the gate. And as phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open have launched with far more refined experiences, the difference between Google and the rest of the field has grown that much more obvious.

Thankfully, with first-gen jitters out of its system, Google should come back with a much stronger successor sometime this year. Although early rumors on a Pixel Fold follow-up are quiet, we do know the company is planning at least one more product like it. If you're excited about a second-gen Pixel Fold, here's everything we know so far — and everything you should expect to see.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold, not Pixel Fold 2

A July teaser confirmed the name change

You might have expected Google to stick to an obvious naming scheme for its second-gen folding phone; after the Pixel Fold comes the Pixel Fold 2, right? Well, not so fast. In line with rumors that Google might fold (heh) the Pixel Fold series into its mainline smartphone lineup, Google's first official teaser for its second-generation folding phone has confirmed that it'll be marketed as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google 9 Pro Fold: Design and specs

What does Google's next foldable look like?

One of the earliest rumors surrounding a Pixel Fold successor comes from an update to the Pixel Buds partner app in October 2023, pinpointing a mysterious device known as "Comet." In code found within the APK, "Comet" was paired with "Felix," otherwise known as the first-gen Pixel Fold. But outside of this small hint, it took months for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to start taking shape in our minds.

We got our first glimpse of what would eventually be the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in February, foreshadowing a pretty big redesign. The new foldable will have a OnePlus Open-style front display — right down to the hinge and slim side bezel. That would've been a massive change on its own, but it's far from the only one we're expecting. The back of the phone, at least according to this leak, features a new camera bump, with this model being the first Pixel device since the Pixel 5a to completely lack a camera bar.

Along with this photo, we got a couple of quick tidbits about the foldable screen, including Google's move to a cutout for its camera rather than embedding it in the top bezel, a similar move Samsung made in its earliest generations. The new shape means the 9 Pro Fold's display would be far more square than what you'll find on the first-gen Pixel Fold, though the lack of a side bezel along the screen means cases might still be annoying to use.

A lot of this makes sense, as both the best and the worst elements of the first-generation Pixel Fold come down to Google's design. On one hand, the notebook-style hinge makes for a completely unique device. The outer screen is spacious and roomy — genuinely, it made me miss 16:9 displays on smartphones. Meanwhile, defaulting to a horizontal orientation when open is great for multitasking and media alike. It really allows the device to stand out from the crowd.

Following up on that leaked EVT unit, OnLeaks provided renders that look pretty similar to the original leak, right down to that square camera bump. Alongside these images, we also got our first word on the Pixel 9 Pro's measurements. The new outer display is apparently a 6.4-inch panel, replacing the 5.8-inch display on the first-gen model for something more in line with the OnePlus Open. On the inside, you'll find a 7.9-inch screen, up from 7.6 inches on last year's phone, with reduced bezels and a new cutout for the selfie cam.

The dimensions really tell it all. Folded, the device comes in at 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54mm, a far cry from the original model. Not only is the new taller shape obvious, but the reduced bulk would make the Pixel Fold 2 the thinnest foldable sold in North America. Unfolded, we're looking at 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27mm, a far cry from the original rectangular display on the first Fold.

Much of this was confirmed in a July teaser video that highlighted both the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's hardware design and, of course, the fact that it'll come with AI onboard by way of Google Gemini. Google's also added some official imagery of the phone to the Google Store, showing off a warm white colorway.

Considering rival foldables from Samsung and OnePlus weigh 30 to 40 grams less than the first-gen Pixel Fold, it's no surprise one of the biggest changes this year is coming from the scale. Google has to make this thing lighter to keep up with the competition — the first-gen Pixel Fold is heavy enough that holding it in one hand is a real challenge. Rumors peg the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at 257 grams, and while that's heavier than the 239g OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold 6, it's significantly lighter than its 283g predecessor.

Of course, that's not the only place Google could improve. The first generation Fold's inner display is leagues behind the rest of the field. Implementing additional display layers — or even adapting the anti-glare finish seen on the OnePlus Open — could do wonders. Likewise, the large bezels on the first model are rumored to be gone, with Google opting for slimmer, equal borders around the screen.

As far as specs go, given the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is confirmed to be launching along with the rest of the Pixel 9 series in August, we're expecting it'll run on a new Tensor G4 chipset. That should represent a pretty sizable leap over the first-gen Fold, especially when combined with a rumored 16GB of RAM — a first for the Pixel lineup. Just don't go getting too excited about colors; it sounds like another generation of black and white folding phones.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Software

Is better multitasking on the way?

We're fully expecting to see the Pixel 9 Pro Fold running Android 15 at its full reveal in August — and we really hope to see Google try to double-down on some foldable-focused enhancements this time. Samsung and OnePlus have both done an excellent job in this regard, and the Pixel Fold just isn't quite there.

One place where Google will definitely improve over the first-gen model is software support. The company seems committed to its new seven-year policy for OS and security patches alike, which would allow a Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in 2024 to see support through 2031. That should help the ultra-expensive price tag for foldables go down a little bit easier. This seems likely, given the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are all expected to get seven years of software updates.

Android betas and developer previews have revealed that Google isn't just taking a page out of the OnePlus playbook on design — it's also looking to the company's software for inspiration. Google is looking to add a way to quickly transition apps from the Pixel Fold's inner display to the outer screen, much like how OxygenOS currently handles apps right now. While the first beta for Android QPR4 Beta 1 contained strings of code related to this, we didn't actually see it in action until Android 15 DP2's launch in March. That build allows you to select an option in settings to continue using your apps with a swipe — just how the OnePlus Open does it.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Cameras

Could a new camera bump bring better sensors?

The Pixel Fold impressed us with its cameras at launch, at least as far as foldables go, though our recent folding phone shoot-out proved Google has plenty of space left to improve. One of the best things about the company's design is its camera bar, allowing for much larger sensors than what you might find on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It's unclear yet if Google plans to upgrade or change its sensors — something it doesn't do often, to be frank — but we'll likely see improved processing at the very least, along with the usual arrangement of AI-focused tools.

When's this thing coming out?

Although it seemed like the Pixel Fold would arrive at a more affordable price point than what we'd previously seen from Samsung in the US, it was OnePlus that managed to undercut the competition. Google's first-gen Fold launched at $1,800 in the US, the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its successor. Considering the Pixel 8 series saw price hikes across the board, it's difficult to imagine the Pixel 9 Pro Fold getting any sort of discount. Indeed, our first price rumors confirm that we'll be seeing another launch at $1,800 for the 256GB entry-level model.

One space Google could make some big improvements is in its availability. The Pixel Fold only launched in four regions: the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan. It's obvious this particular device was meant as a testing ground for what a foldable Pixel could be, and by keeping the launch limited in scope, it was easier to keep expectations low.

With its second-gen foldable, Google is aiming a little bigger. We already have confirmation the phone is launching in India, and according to fresh reports ahead of August's event, we're also looking at launches in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Singapore, and Taiwan. Combined with the original four spots from the first-gen Pixel Fold, and that's a total of 11 markets. Not too shabby.

As for the Pixel Fold 9 Pro Fold might arrive, we have a reasonably good idea. Google is hosting an unexpectedly early Pixel 9 launch event on August 13th, and it recently confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be unveiled the same day, likely alongside the Pixel Watch 3. It sounds like the device might take a little while to arrive on store shelves, with a rumored launch date of September 4th.

The foldable revolution has only just begun

Google's got a long way to go

I'm not the biggest fan of the first-gen Pixel Fold, but that only makes me more excited for its successor. Google has a good base to work off with future models, and if the company can iron some of the kinks out of its foldable, we could be looking at something truly worth rivaling the best from Samsung and OnePlus. Only time — and the usual deluge of Google rumors and leaks — will tell.