Quick answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries an IPX8 rating for water resistance, meaning it can be submerged in at least 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes without damage.

Durability is always a concern when you’re considering a foldable phone. Unlike other great smartphones, which typically carry IP68 ratings at flagship price points, folding devices are more challenging, given the hinge's extra moving parts and vulnerabilities. It’s an essential feature for many users, especially if you like swimming or plan on using your phone outdoors.

The Google Pixel Fold has an IPX8 rating, which gives it some protection against the elements. This year’s Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks to be an improvement in many areas, with an upgraded Tensor G4 and a sleek new design. However, does it maintain the water resistance of the original, or do buyers have to look elsewhere for a foldable with an IP rating?

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold waterproof?

Good for a shallow dip

Thankfully, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries the same IPX8 rating as its predecessor, meaning it can be submerged in at least 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. I wouldn’t take that information and immediately dive into the ocean with your nearly $2,000 investment, but it should bring some peace of mind that your phone can be brought out in the rain without short-circuiting.

In addition, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold should withstand an incredibly sweaty gym session or a drop into a sink. But you’re still best off always using your head — there is no better protection against unwanted damage than a little common sense. While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is water-resistant, it’s not designed to withstand a full day in a water park.

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold ideal for the beach?

It will still have trouble with dust

You’ll notice an X in the IP rating for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and many other foldable phones, signifying the device doesn’t carry a dust resistance rating. So, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might withstand an excursion into a puddle, it wouldn’t do well at the beach, where tiny sand particles can enter the hinge mechanism.

Taking your Pixel 9 Pro Fold to a job site or anywhere else with excessive dust and debris in the air would also be dangerous. Foldables have come a long way since the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but they still aren’t as durable in all weather conditions as phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Water-resistant but not invincible

While the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries an IPX8 rating, it’s not a license to be foolish with your device. If you take care of it, it should last for years, with seven years of software support, a sleek design, and a more powerful Tensor G4.

If you’re looking for a more durable device, though, Google has other options, such as the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. But if your heart is set on a foldable, there’s plenty to like about this year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold; just think twice before exposing it to dangerous environments.