The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's second-gen foldable smartphone. It packs several upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel Fold, including larger displays and an upgraded design. The phone is also powered by the new Tensor G4 chip. But are all these features enough to justify an upgrade from the Pixel Fold to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Or does it make sense to get a cheap Pixel Fold? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

Google has kept the same starting price of $1,799 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as the Pixel Fold. However, the 512GB Pixel 9 Pro is cheaper at $1,919 from the $1,999 launch price of the 512GB Pixel Fold. That said, as the original is over a year old, you will likely find it selling at a discounted price.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is widely available via major retailers and the company's own online store. You can also buy it from T-Mobile and Verizon. The Pixel Fold can still be found on sale at some retailers and Verizon. But as Google no longer offers it in its own store, the sales will probably last until existing stocks run out.

Here is a look at the specifications of the two phones.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel Fold SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G2 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 8.0” (main); 6.3” (cover) 7.6" (main), 5.8" (cover) Display resolution 2152 x 2076 (main); 2424 x 1080 (cover) 2208 x 1840 (main), 2092 x 1080 (cover) RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,650mAh 4,821mAh Charge speed 21W wired, 7.5W wireless 30W wired, 7.5W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM Nano SIM and eSIM Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 10MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0 inner selfie camera; 9.5MP, f/2.2 outer selfie camera Rear camera 48MP, f/1.7 main; 10.5MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide; 10.8MP, f/3.1 5x telephoto 48MP, f/1.7 main; 10.8MP, f/3.1 5x telephoto; 10.8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS NFC, UWB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 257g 283g IP Rating IPX8 IPX8 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Obsidian, Porcelain Price $1,799 From $1,799

Design and display

A brand-new look

Looking at the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the design changes between the two models aren't generational at all. Except for the basic aesthetics, Google has drastically changed the design while building the Pixel Fold's successor. Although the smartphones have an aluminum frame and a glass back, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is significantly taller, thinner , and narrower than the original. This results in a much better aspect ratio for the cover display and an increased size of both displays. The phone is also lighter than its predecessor, making it a much easier device to handle with one hand.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a different rear camera design. Instead of a long, horizontal camera bar, it uses a rectangular island with rounded corners. Plus, the company has added a matte finish to the frame and made the back soft to the touch. Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold design feels much more polished and refined than the Pixel Fold. Google has also added a new hinge that's more durable and opens flat, an improvement over the Pixel Fold.

As mentioned, both displays in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are bigger than the ones in the Pixel Fold. You'll get an 8-inch LTPO OLED primary screen with an up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The cover screen is a 6.3-inch OLED panel , also with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

In comparison, the Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch OLED panel with 1,450 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is 5.8 inches in size and features an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,550 nits peak brightness. So, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's primary display has a superior panel, but the phone's displays are much brighter than the ones on the Pixel Fold.

Software

It's Android 14 all around

The software experience on the 9 Pro Fold and the original Fold is essentially the same, except for a few differences. The phones run on Android 14 with the Pixel experience. While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets this version out of the box, the Pixel Fold has received it via a software update after being launched with Android 13.

App pairs is a new feature that you get on the latest Pixel foldable, but it will also arrive on the original Fold with the Android 15 update. Like other Pixel 9 series phones, there are several Gemini-backed AI features, such as the improved Pixel Weather app , Pixel Screenshots app , and more. The Pixel Fold is not without AI features; much, if not all, of what's been introduced with the Pixel 9 series will also come to it.

The one advantage Pixel 9 Pro Fold has is the promise of Android OS and security updates for seven years. It will be updated until August 2031. In comparison, the Pixel Fold will only receive Android OS updates till June 2026 and security updates till June 2028.

Performance and battery life

A big upgrade with the Tensor G4

Google is using the new Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it's a capable performer that ensures the phone is responsive, smooth, and snappy. More importantly, it's less susceptible to heating up than its predecessors, including the Tensor G2 that powers the original Pixel Fold. As we mentioned in our Pixel Fold review, the Tensor G2 is known to overheat, and on the thin chassis of the original Fold, it's a real problem. Aside from heat, the G2 is also a fine chip that delivers a lag-free experience.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also comes with 16GB of RAM, which certainly helps with the phone's overall performance. The original Pixel Fold has 12GB of RAM, which is also pretty decent. However, the extra RAM in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be handy for future AI-related needs.

To trim the size of the 9 Pro Fold, Google had to reduce the battery size, and it packs a 4,650mAh battery, down from 4,821mAh in the Pixel Fold. As it's not a significant downgrade, the better power efficiency of the Tensor G4 and the presence of LTPO OLED make up for the shortfall and ensure you get a full-day battery life. The original Fold also performs about the same with at least five hours of screen time.

Google has not fixed the terrible charging speeds. Like the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also limited to 21W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. In fact, finding a compatible wireless charger for the 9 Pro Fold can be tricky, given the non-center placement of the charging coil.

Additionally, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, UWB support, NFC, and USB 3.2 Type-C port on both smartphones. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-frequency GPS, whereas the Pixel Fold is limited to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and single-frequency GPS.

Camera

Good performance but not the best work from Google

As Google has kept the same 48MP primary and 10.8MP telephoto cameras as the Pixel Fold in the Pixel 9 Pro, camera performance is largely the same. You can get solid shots in good lighting with plenty of detail and pleasing colors. However, the low-light performance is not on the same level that we have come to expect from regular Pixel smartphones. Still, most people will be satisfied with the results the phones deliver.

The ultrawide shooter in the Pixel 9 Pro has been changed to a 10.5MP shooter with a 127-degree field of view. And the original Fold has a 10.8MP shooter with a 121-degree field of view. Apart from a slightly wider field of view, its performance is about the same.

Both selfie shooters have been upgraded in the 9 Pro Fold with slightly higher resolution cameras featuring a marginally wider field of view. But that doesn't really impact the image quality. You can expect high-quality selfies with a decent amount of detail. And if you want great selfies, your best bet is to use the primary camera with the cover display as the viewfinder. Moreover, you get new camera software features in the 9 Pro Fold, such as Add Me and Made You Look.

Which is right for you?

It's a relatively easy decision when it comes to choosing between the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Fold. In almost all aspects, the 9 Pro Fold is superior or on the same level as the original Fold. Most folks will appreciate the updated design, upgraded Tensor G4 processor, and the new display. The 9 Pro Fold also feels more premium and durable. It doesn't have the durability issues that plagued the original Pixel Fold. So, if you're looking to buy a great foldable, and are considering choosing between the 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Fold, the former is an easy recommendation.

However, if you own the original and don't want to spend another $1,800 on a new foldable, the Pixel Fold remains a good option. It's not perfect, but it has two high-quality displays, premium-looking hardware, and a processor that offers solid performance despite heating issues. As Google will release software updates for a few more years, your phone will continue to get new features and better software performance.