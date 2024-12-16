Quick answer: Yes, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Google took the foundation of the original Pixel Fold, rebuilt it from the ground up, and delivered the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is one of the best foldable phones on the market. With cutting-edge hardware, a powerhouse processor, and the freshest Pixel software, the 9 Pro Fold is a true flagship. So, it's no surprise that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also has UWB support. But what exactly is UWB, and how does it improve your Pixel 9 Pro Fold experience? Let's dive in and explore the possibilities.

What is UWB connectivity?

A feature with some useful benefits

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a wireless communication technology designed for short-range, high-frequency operations. It stands out for its ability to determine precise locations (often within a few centimeters), making it more spatially aware compared to other technologies like Bluetooth. While UWB operates over short distances, it offers higher bandwidth and better precision, opening up a range of practical applications.

It’s commonly used for object tracking with compatible tags, like the Galaxy SmartTags or Apple AirTags, enabling users to locate misplaced items with pinpoint accuracy. In some vehicles, UWB powers secure keyless entry systems. It also enhances connectivity features like file sharing and device pairing by prioritizing nearby devices for faster and more intuitive interactions.

Does the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have UWB?

It's not present in every model

While UWB is steadily gaining momentum, it's not a universal smartphone feature. Google, Samsung, and Apple are leading the charge with consistent integration in their flagships, but that doesn't mean every phone from these brands has UWB. For example, you won't find UWB in the standard Pixel 9 or the base Galaxy S24.

But here's the good news, since the launch of the Pixel 6 Pro, UWB has been a staple feature in Google's Pro Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. So, rest assured, your foldable powerhouse is ready to embrace the world of UWB connectivity.

What can I do with UWB on my phone?

UWB benefits will only get better

Ultra-wideband technology on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might not be its flashiest feature, but it quietly transforms how your device interacts with the world around it. Precise object tracking is one of its standout features. Unlike conventional trackers, which rely on basic audio signals or vague distance indicators, UWB provides incredibly accurate guidance on misplaced items. Your phone can directly locate the lost object, often within centimeters, making it far more effective than traditional methods.

Certain car manufacturers, such as BMW and Audi, integrate UWB into their vehicles, allowing for seamless, secure access. With your Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you can unlock your car simply by approaching it — no need to press buttons or carry a separate key fob. UWB's precise location tracking also ensures that this system is more secure than standard keyless entry methods, reducing the risk of signal interception.

UWB enhances file sharing, too. With Android’s Quick Share, UWB allows your Pixel 9 Pro Fold to quickly detect and prioritize nearby compatible devices, streamlining the file transfer process.

While UWB’s current applications are impressive, its true potential lies in the future. UWB might not be a mainstream technology just yet, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold ensures you're well-equipped to take advantage of its current and future potential.