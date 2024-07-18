This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We joke that OEMs leak their own products to drum up interest, but Google isn't even trying to hide it anymore. We already knew about a Pixel 9 event scheduled for August 13, and we've long expected to see a sequel to the Pixel Fold around that time. We also heard rumblings that Google would shake up the naming scheme for its foldable line this year, and Google just went ahead and confirmed all of that with a new teaser video.

Google posted the teaser on YouTube, Threads, and other social sites, and the biggest change you'll notice right away is the name. Evidently, Google felt it was holding its foldable at a disadvantage by releasing it a few months earlier than the rest of the line, resulting in a one-generation gap between the Pixel Fold's Tensor G2 processor and the Pixel 8's Tensor G3. This would also explain the company moving its main hardware event forward from its usual time in October to the August 13 launch.