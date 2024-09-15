Key Takeaways An iFixit teardown of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has found easy-to-remove parts despite issues with the foldable OLED screen and the flimsy battery tabs.

Meanwhile, a durability test by JerryRigEverything reveals concerns about the device breaking apart easily when bent backward.

Furthermore, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an IPX8 rating, which means it lacks resistance to certain dust particles and sand.

While immensely appealing, foldable smartphones are still out of reach for most people, mostly due to the steep asking price. One way brands can justify a high cost is by ensuring consumers don't have to keep buying a new one each time something breaks. Companies like Google have partnered with repair experts at iFixit to fix this, with the latter selling genuine Google spare parts for Pixel devices. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold officially becoming available earlier this month, many would be curious about its internal assembly and repairability. Well, the folks at iFixit have some good news on this front.

In a teardown over the weekend, the iFixit team detailed how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is among the "most exciting" foldables the team has seen, which is high praise given that there are a handful of competitors on the shelves today. It's still not as repairable as a standard slab phone, mainly due to components such as the foldable OLED screen, which cannot be removed without damaging the component.

But as iFixit technician Shahram Mokhtari notes, the fact that genuine Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available soon does mean it's easily replaceable if it ever gets to that stage. Mokhtari also points to the "flimsy" battery removal tabs on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as another point of concern, which can "require a second pair of hands" to remove correctly. But the phone scores marks for 3IP screws across the board for easier removal.

The team at iFixit also shared a scan of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, highlighting the space that batteries take up on both sides. To conclude, Mokhtari notes that despite the obvious issues with disassembling and repairing foldables, Google's latest attempt is a step in the right direction. But what about durability?

Durability remains a concern

Also over the weekend, prominent YouTuber JerryRigEverything took the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the paces in a series of durability tests. One of the more concerning elements to come out of this test is the placement of the antenna lines close to the hinge, which means that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can easily break apart if it's ever bent backward.

Meanwhile, the inner display is prone to scratching with fingernails, whereas the lack of dust resistance means the hinge can easily collect dust particles over time and cause some trouble. It's worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an IPX8 rating that makes it prone to scratches from dust and sand, so you will have to think twice before taking it to the beach.

Although some of the tests in the video are somewhat extreme, they illustrate exactly how sturdy the foldable is in certain scenarios. This is another key concern people have with the foldable form factor, in addition to the pricing, as we touched on above.