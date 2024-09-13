It doesn't matter what device you're considering — every current-gen foldable delivers a compromised experience. You're trading a thinner, lighter, more rugged device for something heavier, bulkier, and far more fragile, all in the name of gaining a huge display capable of fitting in your pocket. For a select group of Android users, it's a worthy sacrifice. Sure, you're paying double what most flagships cost, but you're combining two device classes into one, and it's hard to put a price tag on that level of convenience.

With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google doesn't want you to think of foldables as a compromised experience — "Pro" is right there in the name. And, to the company's credit, this device is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor, with obvious improvements no matter where you look. But if you're stuck wobbling between this foldable and a more standard flagship smartphone, you're going to need to make a few sacrifices to earn its 8-inch display.

Staff pick Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 8 / 10 Google's second-gen foldable is a massive leap forward compared to the original Pixel Fold. With a thinner chassis, two great displays, and some real software enhancements, this is the foldable we hoped would arrive last year. It's just too bad it can't live up to the "Pro" in its title — or the multitasking skills seen on other foldables, for that matter. Pros Great new design

Thinnest foldable yet in the US

Excellent main display

Google's foldable experience is much better Cons Missing some of those "Pro" features

Camera is just okay

Wireless charging is a surprising headache

Availability, network, and specs

Outside the US? You might actually be able to buy Google's new foldable

Last year's Pixel Fold could've been charitably described as a limited release, only launching in four regions total. This time around, it's arriving in a ton of new territories. You can find the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. It's not as wide of a reach as the mainline Pixels, but it's better than last year.

In the US, you can buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through Verizon and T-Mobile starting at $1,800, as well as unlocked through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Google's own store front. It should support all three national carriers as well as their respective MVNOs, though AT&T users have found 5G issues with the device. It's worth noting that AT&T opted out of carrying this phone in its stores, though that doesn't explain why Google's latest foldable is having problems connecting to 5G networks. Regardless, if you're an AT&T user, it's something to keep in mind.

Specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display type Outer: Actua (OLED) with 2,700-nit peak brightness | Inner: Super Actua (LTPO OLED) with 2,700-nit peak brightness Display dimensions Outer: 6.3" | Inner: 8.0" Display resolution Outer: 1080 x 2424 (422 PPI) | Inner: 2076 x 2152 (373 PPI) RAM 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Battery 4,650mAh Charge speed 21W wired, 7.5W wireless Charge options USB-C, Qi wireless charging Ports USB-C 3.2 SIM support Dual SIM (single nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Ships with Android 14 Front camera 10MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 87° field of view Rear camera 48MP, f/1.7 main; 10.5MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide; 10.8MP, f/3.1 5x telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Folded: 6.1" x 3.0" x 0.4" | Unfolded: 6.1" x 5.9" x 0.2" Weight 257g IP Rating IPX8 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Price $1,799 Expand

Design and display

A multi-generational leap in just over a year

In a world where most smartphone manufacturers are sticking to similar designs for three generations (or more, in Samsung's case), the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a rarity. Placed next to its direct predecessor, Google's latest foldable looks like it's from an entirely different company; only the 'G' on the back gives it away. New shape, size, hinge, and camera bump — this doesn't feel like a Pixel Fold 2, which is probably why Google decided to go in a different direction regarding the name.

While I would've loved to see at least another generation's worth of improvements to the original Pixel Fold design, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold feels so good that I have a hard time being too upset over any missed opportunity. Google has effectively taken everything that made last year's OnePlus Open my favorite foldable and crafted an excellent piece of hardware. Everything from the aspect ratio to the frame to the hinge feels familiar, and I don't think that's such a terrible thing.

The result is a foldable that feels like a massive leap forward, as if Google jumped from first-gen to fifth-gen hardware. While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't up to the thinness standards set by Honor or Xiaomi in China and Europe, it is the slimmest foldable US shoppers like myself can buy today. At 10.5mm, the first thing you'll notice about this device is likely the last thing others will notice. For the first time since I started reviewing foldables, people around me were surprised when I revealed the device I was using wasn't a standard smartphone.

While I doubt Google will maintain this lead for long, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold delivers some real pressure for Samsung and OnePlus to catch up — and, hopefully, surpass — the relatively slim chassis used here. Make no mistake, this new design really does impact how you use the phone. Even compared to the 11.7mm OnePlus Open, I'm much more likely to feel comfortable slipping this phone in my pocket. It no longer feels like a compromise, which isn't something I could say about older (or, honestly, current) Samsung foldables.

Putting thinness aside, there's plenty to love about this design. The left-side border might strike some as uncomfortable, but I liked how it gave my hand some space to rest when using the cover display. The matte frame and back glass is exactly what I've been asking for on Google's other Pro-series phones — only the hinge will pick up fingerprints and grime during regular use. And while the camera bump is missing the style of its slab siblings, it does a solid job stopping the phone from wobbling too much, regardless of whether it's folded. You can't say the same for Samsung's devices.

This shot makes the crease look much worse than it is in person, I swear.

Unlike last year, the praise doesn't stop when you unfurl the screen. While I still prefer the anti-glare finish on the OnePlus Open, Google's new 8-inch, near-1:1 display has fully caught up to the competition. It's bright and not particularly reflective, which makes it perfectly usable outdoors, and the new aspect ratio feels much more comfortable in my hands. The crease is still noticeable, but no more so than on other modern folding phones. Plus, Google's new hinge allows the display to fold flat every time, no extra effort required. It's a night-and-day comparison next to the original Fold.

I'm less enthused about the outer display. It's perfectly fine, using the same panel we praised on the regular Pixel 9. But that's an $800 smartphone, and this is an $1,800 foldable. For that price, I just expect a little more. Placed next to the Super Actua display on the Pixel 9 Pro, which might be my favorite screen on any smartphone to date, the standard Actua panel here pales in comparison.

Close

Finally, a quick word on weight. At 257 grams, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open. But unlike with the original Pixel Fold — which weighed a whopping 283 grams — this never really bothered me. Yes, it's heavy, but not so much that I felt bogged down when holding the phone or carrying it in my pocket. I'm still hoping Google manages to bring the weight down in whatever comes next for this series, but for now, it's perfectly serviceable.

Other hardware and what's in the box

Throw us a bone case, Google

As I mentioned, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's redesigned hinge feels great. It hits 180 degrees every time without fail but is also capable of stopping at around 150 degrees before the weight of the two sides finally snaps it open. Opening the phone requires a little more pressure than I'd like, thanks to some extra-strong magnets, but I'm nitpicking — Google really nailed it this year.

Practically everything I liked about the Pixel 9 Pro's hardware extends to this device. Haptics feel good, buttons are clicky and responsive — and, bonus, much less wiggly than on that phone — and the embedded fingerprint sensor on the power button is quick and accurate. Like most foldables, I wish Google would reach for improved dust resistance, but I'm happy to see IPX8 certification here. I walked through a few rain showers during my review period without a care in the world.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's bottom-and-top-firing speakers are perfectly fine — loud enough for YouTube videos or podcasts, at least — but I wish they sounded a little bit better. Google hasn't totally nailed its speaker quality compared to, say, the iPhone, and on an $1,800 foldable that is, in part, designed with media consumption in mind, I was hoping for a little more. Even worse, though, is their placement. Since they're smack-dab in the middle of the frame, rotating the Fold on its side means you're bound to cover one (or both) of the speaker grills with your hands.

I answered a lot of questions about this phone's hardware in a Q&A prior to this review's publication, so check that out below if you're curious about something I'm not specifically referencing here. If you didn't get your question in, keep an eye out for future calls to action regarding upcoming devices — it's something we plan on doing for future flagship reviews moving forward!

Inside the box, you'll find the phone, a charging cable, a SIM tool, and the usual paperwork. I know I'm a broken record at this point, but for $1,800, Google should offer one of its first-party cases for free with every purchase, even just as an option at checkout. These are expensive phones with minimal third-party case offerings, and delivering some protection is better than nothing. If anything, it might actually save Google from having to repair broken Folds down the road.

Software and performance

Better than before, but still behind the competition

If the Pixel Fold's hardware was flawed, its software was its Achilles heel. Restrictive multitasking and missing features didn't compare well to the competition—and that was in a pre-OnePlus Open world, which revolutionized how I think split-screen on foldables should work. So, if Google has fixed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's hardware, has it also fixed the software?

Yes, and also no. It's a complicated answer.

Largely speaking, this is still the same experience that originally shipped with the Pixel Fold. You're limited to two side-by-side windows — plus a PIP window for video, if you'd like — compared to the mosaic layout of Open Canvas or One UI's overwhelming grid of little apps. But Google has improved a few elements, and while I'm not sure it'll please every road warrior, it does feel more comparable to the competition than before.

App pairs are the big change this time around. It's coming to the original Pixel Fold as part of Android 15, but Google backported the feature to this device ahead of its forthcoming upgrade. You can save any two apps as an app pair, pinning them to your home screen or dock as an easily accessible shortcut. It's a small improvement, but with such a limited multitasking framework at play here, it's essential to bringing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold up to par with its fellow foldables.

This phone also benefits from updates Google brought to the original Pixel Fold over the last fifteen months, like the ability to quickly transition from the main display to the cover screen with a quick swipe. The taskbar can now be pinned within apps to avoid constantly swiping up to find it. Apps can be forced to change shape and size in settings (thus avoiding the black borders that plagued the original Fold). And there are more ways than ever to select an app for split-screen mode, just by tapping its icon anywhere within Android.

The OnePlus Open showed me a new concept for how smartphones should be used. Nothing about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold makes me feel that way.

These are all good changes, but if you've used a non-Google foldable, they're nothing new. Samsung has supported app pairs and perma-docks for ages, while the shortcut for swapping screens is taken right from the OnePlus Open. That's not necessarily a bad thing — I'm happy to see Google catching up with the competition — but it shows a lack of new ideas on the part of the Pixel team. For instance, I've been so hot on Open Canvas for nearly a year because I saw a new concept for how smartphones should be used for the first time in ages. Nothing about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold makes me feel that way.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or OnePlus Open, the bulk of the software experience on this phone feels exactly like it does on the other Pixel 9s — only, you know, with a larger display. That's enough to cement this as a solid, dependable foldable; I rarely go beyond two windows, even on devices that support more. But if you're looking for the ultimate productivity machine, just know this might not scratch all of your itches, and it might be worth looking to Google's rivals for a more unique, fully-featured folding phone.

One quick note on app support for this display: like all foldables, what does and doesn't work well on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is going to vary between apps. I've had buggy experiences with Spotify's media player, Pocket Casts thinks I'm using a landscape tablet, and practically every game I would want to play scales poorly (though, granted, I'm not playing the world's most popular titles; I don't fault Square Enix for not updating Dragon Quest V for 2024 smartphones). Remember that you will need to fall back on the cover display for certain apps.

If you're curious about how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold exists outside of these big-screen customizations, I urge you to check out my Pixel 9 Pro review. It dived deep into the state of Google's smartphone skin and, even more importantly, its AI prowess, both good and bad. I can't say my opinion on anything there has changed much after a couple of weeks of using this device.

As far as performance goes, I've been hot on the not-so-hot Tensor G4 chip since first trying it in the Pixel 9 Pro, but I've also been anxious to see how Google's improved efficiency and power management would transfer into a foldable. Sure, this latest Tensor chip runs a hell of a lot cooler than its predecessors — especially compared to the Tensor G2 in the original Pixel Fold — but with such a thin chassis, I wasn't counting on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to stay cool under pressure.

And you know what? It's fine. It's not great — I'd say the Qualcomm chips in OnePlus and Samsung devices stay cooler for longer periods of time — but I was able to take the Pixel 9 Pro Fold out in the sunshine for lengthy periods of time without much issue. It definitely got warm — don't get me wrong — but considering this chip is squeezed into a 5.1mm frame, I'm pleasantly surprised. At no point did I need to leave this device on my kitchen counter for an hour to cool off, which isn't something I could say about Google's first Fold.