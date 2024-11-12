Key Takeaways Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's screen repair costs $1,200, almost 66.67% of the phone's retail price.

Other replacement parts for Pixel 9 Pro Fold, like base battery and USB-C charging assembly, are costly as well.

Repairing Pixel 9 Pro Fold's inner display yourself is complex, as it takes around 3-4 hours and has 199 steps.

Foldable phones are expensive, primarily due to their folding display. This also makes them more expensive to repair, as a replacement screen can cost upwards of $500. If you own Google's second-gen foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you might want to be even more careful with it, as its screen repair could cost you more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Following the launch of the Pixel 9 series in late August, iFixit started selling replacement parts for the phones in mid-September. Alongside the repair manuals, the replacement components make it easy to carry out DIY repairs on the Pixel 9. As we noted back then, Google jacked the prices of replacement parts across the board, making them more expensive than the Pixel 8 series by $30-$50.

Two months later, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold joins its other Pixel siblings. You can now buy its replacement parts directly from iFixit for DIY repairs. Like the Pixel 9 series, Google has hiked the prices of the replacement components. The price jump here, however, is significantly higher.

As 9to5Google points out, a replacement screen for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — which includes the "metal frame and hinge," display bezels, side buttons, and battery adhesive — is available for $1,200. That's almost 66.67% of the foldable's retail price. For $100 less, you can get a new Pixel 9 Pro XL and still have some money left to buy cases and other accessories. For comparison, the Pixel Fold's replacement screen is available for $900 on iFixit.

The cost of other replacement components has also increased, with the base and flip battery costing $67 each. The USB-C charging assembly will set you back by $60, while the rear cover is listed for $130.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold's replacement screen pricing is outrageous

Close

Replacing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's inner display is no easy task either. iFixit's repair manual states that the process will take3–4 hours and has a whopping 199 steps.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a substantially better folding screen than the original Pixel Fold. So, it is understandable if the replacement screen costs more, though a $300 increase is way too high. More importantly, Google's replacement part pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not in line with the competition. Samsung charges around $500-$600 to replace the foldable screen of its latest Galaxy Z Fold devices. And Google wants twice the money just for the replacement screen.