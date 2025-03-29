Foldable phones have really come a long way. I still remember when the original Galaxy Z Fold launched. It had that tiny cover screen and a bulky body, but the overall form factor felt like something we'd never seen before. Fast-forward five years, and foldables now come in all shapes and sizes, with some models as slim as regular smartphones.

That said, we still don't get all those flashy foldables in the US. The market is fairly limited, and only a handful of foldables are officially available. But among the ones we do have, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold stands out. Here are 7 reasons why I'd pick the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold over any other foldable phone, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

7 It looks like a regular phone when folded

No weird dimensions or chunky foldable vibes

Book-style foldable phones are great because they offer a large cover display that lets you do regular smartphone tasks easily. But when you need a bigger screen for multitasking or watching videos, you can just open the inner foldable display and get it done. However, many foldables use different aspect ratios.

One issue with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is that its outer screen feels too tall and not wide enough. While it has a large 6.3-inch display, the 22.1:9 aspect ratio makes it taller than most regular smartphone screens.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, delivers the right balance. It also has a 6.3-inch cover display but with a 20:9 ratio, just like most modern smartphones. That means I can type comfortably on the cover screen, use it like a regular phone, and apps scale as they should.

Having a full smartphone experience on the front with the option to unfold into a larger tablet-like display is the best of both worlds, but that bigger screen shouldn't come at the cost of usability when closed. That's the case with many foldables on the market, but not with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

6 The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the thinnest foldable you can buy in the US

And it's still surprisingly durable for daily use