The first set of Pixel Fold 2 Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders popped up in February this year, revealing Google's new approach to its foldable design. Since then, multiple leaks have detailed almost all the key aspects of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including its internal specs and camera hardware. A new leak now sheds more light on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's dimensions, revealing how Google's upcoming foldable will best the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in one key area.

The original Pixel Fold's bulky design was nowhere near the best foldable phones. Google will reportedly change this with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which will be notably thinner. An Android Headlines source claims the second-gen Pixel foldable will measure 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm when folded. If accurate, this would make the fold 1.6mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm.

Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will supposedly measure 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm when unfolded, making it 0.4mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 5.6 mm-thick waistline. For comparison, the original Pixel Fold measures 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm when folded and 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm in an unfolded state.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might ship with a BIG internal folding screen

As for the weight, the upcoming Pixel foldable will weigh 257g — a noticeable reduction from the Pixel Fold's 283g weight. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will fall short compared to its competition in this area, with the likes of the OnePlus Open (239g) and Galaxy Z Fold 6 (239g) being significantly lighter.

Given that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will purportedly ship with an 8-inch 120Hz foldable display, the largest ever in a book-style foldable and a noticeable bump from the Pixel Fold's 7.6-inch panel. The bigger display helps justify the fold's extra weight over its competitors. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ships with a 7.6-inch inner folding screen, while the OnePlus Open packs a 7.82-inch display.

Other planned upgrades for the folding screen include Super Actua Flex branding, with a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,600 nits. Leaked renders indicate Google's new foldable will launch in four colors and pack its latest Tensor G4 chip.