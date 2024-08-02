Summary A new image shows the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the wild.

The image was reportedly snapped in Asia, showing off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Obsidian protected by a Porcelain colored case.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be announced in August, with retail shipments rumored for September.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series is finally almost here, set to make its official debut during the brand's August event. While we'd love to get excited about what's to come, it's hard to muster up the energy, especially when we've pretty much seen and heard everything there is to know about the phones. With that said, out of the four phones slated to arrive in a couple of weeks' time, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is perhaps the one generating the most excitement.

While the Pixel Fold was good, it was very much a first generation product that still needed a lot of work. And with the successor on the horizon, a lot of folks are wondering whether this device will be the best foldable of 2024, beating the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. Of course, that still remains to be seen, but from a strictly visual perspective, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is striking. This can now be confirmed thanks to a new image that's popped up online that was shared by Android Authority, giving us our first real look at Google's upcoming foldable.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks really good

For now, this is the clearest shot of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold that we've seen. And while it's hard to say where this was taken, since there aren't any huge giveaways, the source states that this image was apparently taken in a Starbucks in Taiwan. What's important here is that the design of this phone matches up with all the renders we've seen in the past.

We get a beautiful and rounded front display, and a large camera bump on the rear. Furthermore, we also get to see what looks like an official Google case for the phone, which appears to come in a Porcelain color variant. Of course, we don't have any official details about this case, but the color does match what we have seen previously offered with last year's Pixel Fold.

For the most part, these types of images surfacing are to be expected. As we get closer to an official release, we're going to see more of these devices being used in the wild. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out all the details. And if rumors are true, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could become a real contender — if it manages to provide a great experience at a solid price. And while the phone may be announced in August, there's still a good chance that you might be left waiting until September to secure one.