Summary Get ready for Google's Pixel 9 series with four models, including the fresh Pixel 9 Pro Fold with enhanced display specs.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold's larger inner and outer displays show a shift in design towards a more conventional foldable style.

Despite changes, Pixel 9 Pro Fold won't be bulky, will feature improved rear cameras, and come with upgraded RAM and modem.

We're just a couple of weeks away from the official launch of Google's Pixel 9 series. Unlike the Pixel 8 series, Google's 2024 flagship lineup will feature four models: the standard Pixel 9, the compact Pixel 9 Pro, the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Just ahead of the launch, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's display specs have leaked, and it may not be good news if you loved the original Pixel Fold's form factor.

According to a new leak by Kamila Wojciechowska (via Android Authority), Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is undergoing significant design changes, resulting in larger inner and outer displays compared to the original Pixel Fold. The new foldable will be noticeably larger than its predecessor, featuring a taller outer display, and it will have an almost square aspect ratio when unfolded.

Looking at the specifications, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will reportedly have a large 8-inch inner display with a resolution of 2,152 x 2,076, an upgrade from the 7.6-inch display on the previous model. The inner display will also offer up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, up from 1,000 nits, and support up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The outer display, on the other hand, will be a significantly larger 6.24-inch panel with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Like the inner display, it will also support a 120Hz refresh rate and have a high pixel density of 425 PPI. This is a significant jump from the original Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch display. In fact, Kamila notes the specs align perfectly with the standard Pixel 9, although they weren't able to confirm if both phones use the same panel.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold's form factor change might disappoint Pixel Fold fans

Source: Android Authority

Either way, the leaked specs suggest that Google is moving away from the original Pixel Fold's design in favor of a style similar to other book-style foldables like the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the original Pixel Fold opted for a short and wide outer display and a super-wide inner display, Google seems to be settling for a design that has become the norm in foldables today, with an outer display resembling a traditional smartphone and a near-square inner display.

The Pixel Fold's design was made possible by hinges that operated above and below the screen within the large top and bottom bezels. However, the inner screen bezels were one of the most criticized aspects of the Pixel Fold. With Google shifting to a more traditional hinge mechanism, it seems that a near-square inner display is the best we can expect.

The new form factor isn't the only change we're seeing. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a new rear camera module not seen on previous Pixel devices, as shown in Google's official teaser. Thankfully, the new hinge mechanism won't make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold bulky and the foldable will reportedly be thinner than both the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Other leaks confirm that the foldable will ship with 16GB of RAM and include a new Exynos 5400 modem for better connectivity and satellite features.