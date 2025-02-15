To say that Google nailed its second attempt at a foldable phone would be an understatement. There was so much excitement and hype, myself included, over the original Pixel Fold, only to have it flop for many reasons. Somehow, Google fixed most of the problems of the generation one foldable with the latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Fold 2 would have been OK, too.

However, for all the improvements Google made year-over-year to the folding phone, it isn't perfect. Since launch, it's the phone I use the most and elevated to daily driver, for the most part. Since I have access to many smartphones, I explore folding and non-folding phones to get an idea of what's missing or could be improved in other devices, including the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

4 Battery life

It has to be better than this

Is battery life terrible? Sometimes. Is it great? Rarely. Google was never known for producing phones with top-tier battery life. When I started using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, I had low expectations. However, since then, I've lowered them further. Google went with a 4,650mAh battery, which puts it in the middle of the other two book-style foldables in the US, the OnePlus Open with 4,805mAh and 4,400mAh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With the battery capacity not being unacceptably small, I should have no issues getting through a day of use without needing a charger, but I don't. I work from home and spend most of my time on Wi-Fi, so it isn't as though my device constantly searches for a connection. Still, even with limited use, like under an hour of screen on time, my phone can sometimes be as low as 60% by noon. By contrast, my OnePlus Open will barely be under 80%. OnePlus tends to be more aggressive at killing apps in the background, but that's a big difference from sitting at my desk most of the day.

Battery tech is improving, well, at least in other brands. Google tends to be slower than Apple in adopting new technologies for its devices, so it's not much of a surprise that it's not in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. OnePlus has unveiled a new battery called the Glacier Battery, which packs more energy into a smaller space. Honor holds the title for the thinnest foldable phone with the Magic V3. It has a bigger battery than other foldables, with a 5,150mAh using new silicon-carbon battery technology. It's time for Google to step up.

3 Charging speed

Tired of excuses

Unlike the battery life being fast to dissipate, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't replenish that power fast. Even though Google bumped up the charging speed from the 18W we had for years on other Pixel devices, the increase only went up to 21W and 7.5W wireless. While Samsung isn't much better with 25W wired and 15W wireless, the rest of the world is laughing with wired charging speeds over 65W and even up to 50W wireless in folding phones.

It seems phone manufacturers have been sending devices to the US market with charging tech from 5+ years ago, and most consumers don't know any different. Many don't know that there are accessible devices, many of which need to be purchased outside the carriers, like the OnePlus 13, which can recharge from zero to full in under 40 minutes. That is a slab phone, so for a folding phone that can charge 100% from zero fast, the OnePlus Open does it in around 42 minutes. It's time for Google to get modern with its charging and battery tech.

2 Thinner and lighter

The US is getting duped

Aside from battery life and durability, the main drawback for me not taking a foldable phone everywhere is the size and weight. While Google advertises the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as the thinnest folding phone, most people miss the asterisk on that statement. That notation states that it is the thinnest "among foldable phones in the US. Measurement does not include camera bump" at 10.5mm thick when closed. It beats the OnePlus Open by 1.2mm when closed and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by 1.6mm when closed.

Looking outside the US, the Honor Magic V3 measures an astonishing 9.3mm when closed, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 at 9.5mm, and the Vivo X Fold 3 at 10.2mm. There are rumors that the unannounced OnePlus Open 2 could take the torch as the thinnest foldable globally. If that holds, Samsung and Google will look even more foolish with their bulky foldables.

Part of what makes it possible for brands like Honor to offer a folding phone that is so thin is its battery tech. It brings better power capacity and faster charging to its devices and makes the phones lighter. That is another drawback to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold that Google needs to address. While the Magic V3 is a marvel of modern engineering in thinness, battery capacity, and weight (only weighing 226g or 230g, depending on the back material), the other foldables available in the US are lighter than what Google offers.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in at a hefty 257g, and you can feel it. That is compared to the OnePlus Open at 239g or 245g, depending on what material you choose for the backplate, and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 at 239g. Holding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OnePlus Open at the same time, the Open is lighter but not noticeably thicker. I'm ready for Google to push the envelope of its hardware to the level it is trying to do with software.

1 At least one more fingerprint scanner

For safety and convenience

This one might be nit-picky, but I want more fingerprint scanners on the phone. I don't mind the sensor being embedded in the side power button, but changing my grip to reach the side button when authenticating an app or something is annoying. It would be easier if there were an in-display scanner. While we're at it, let's add one or two to the inner display. I only say two because if it were me, as a right-hander, I'd put it under the display on the right of the screen. But that would be difficult for lefties.

If we can't get multiple fingerprint scanners, I want Google to improve its facial recognition system. While Google has found a way to make its offering secure enough to authenticate some secure apps, it isn't enough for all. Nor is it very fast. This is a feature that I get spoiled on when I use my Honor Magic 5 Pro because it is fast and secure enough to authenticate all of my apps. Though the Pixel 4 had a bathtub of a notch, the Soli radar sensor for facial scanning was great and should be revisited for future devices.

I'm not getting rid of the phone, but it could be better

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a good phone, whether foldable or not. While thick and heavy, the hardware is well done and built solid. Google put a top-notch camera system into the phone and paired it with Pixel's imaging software. It is great in many situations. I enjoy most of what the 9 Pro Fold's software offers in terms of customization, multitasking, and Pixel-exclusive features.

Still, like the other smartphone stalwarts in the US, such as Samsung, Apple, and Motorola, Google isn't taking enough risks. I can't blame any of them. Since so many consumers only buy phones through their cellular carrier, they miss out on what else exists. I don't blame users, either. Without being able to put your hands on a device or talk to the "experts" in the store about those devices, all that is left is what's on the shelves. While these brands don't have a competitive reason to push the envelope, innovation should become a focus rather than the bottom line.