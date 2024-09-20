Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is capped to 21W wired charging speeds.

It's slower than the 27W charging speeds offered by the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and significantly slower than the 37W charging speeds on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

It's another charging compromise made for the $1,800 folding phone, which also struggles with wireless charging thanks to its lower coil placement.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's first great foldable, but that's not to say it's perfect. In fact, practically every flaw with the device comes by way of the expectations set by its name — more specifically, the word "Pro." From the outer display panel being sourced from the regular Pixel 9 to the cameras underperforming compared to the rest of the lineup, Google's $1,800 phone pairs its sky high price tag with plenty of compromises. Now, we're learning about another sacrifice you'll have to make with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold: faster charging speeds.

We already knew the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's charging experience wasn't great. It's completely unsupported by Google's expensive second-gen Pixel Stand, an accessory seemingly discontinued in part due to this incompatibility. It's a problem that affects more accessories than you might think; the charging coils are mounted far lower within the device than usual, meaning some wireless cradles are completely useless. Had Google included Qi2 support for magnetic accessories, coil placement might not be such a big deal. Unfortunately, that's just not the case.

However, it turns out wired charging is compromised on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, too. The fine folks at 9to5Google found that Google's second-gen folding phone charges at just 21W, a number the company confirmed in a statement. If those speeds are scratching at the back of your head, it's probably because it's the same rate the Pixel 6 hit back in 2021. This was despite Google advertising a 30W power brick alongside its first Tensor Pixels, which caused plenty of controversy just three years ago.

It's yet another example of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold not measuring up to its name

If you want the ultimate "Pro" experience, you might have to stick to the XL

To put this into perspective, Google's new $1,800 "Pro" foldable charges at the same speeds as the non-"Pro" smartphone that once sold for a third of its price. This year's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro — which sell for $800 and $1,000, respectively — are capable of hitting 27W wired charging speeds. It's not a world-changing difference, but when you're talking about such an expensive product, it's yet another sacrifice you'll have to make for the sake of a folding display.

Despite my criticism here, I can't say this made a real impact on my time with the foldable. Frankly, Tensor-era Pixels have always charged slower than the competition, with this year's lineup being the first time any of Google's smartphones have peaked beyond 30W. Even then, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the only device capable of achieving the fastest possible charging speeds of the lineup, and it's still capped at 37W while using a first-party 45W charging brick that isn't included in the box with your $1,100 smartphone. Bummer.

I wouldn't let this sway anyone's decision about which phone to buy, but I do hope Google listens to feedback regarding what does or doesn't make a "Pro" phone. Without the crisper, brighter display, the larger cameras, the thermometer sensor, and the faster charging speeds, the only thing that really makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold worthy of its moniker is that very expensive price tag.