Summary Google's next event on August 13 will unveil four new Pixel 9 models, including Pro XL and Pro Fold. The company's own teasers and leaks have built anticipation.

The Pixel 9 Pro will have four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Hazel. Expect familiar tones like white and black, with new muted shades for the latter options.

Google's next hardware event is set for August 13 at 1 p.m. ET, so there are less than three weeks before the big unveil. We're expecting more phones than usual this time around, with the Pixel 9 joined by the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. We know all of this based on teasers that came straight from the horse's mouth, but today, new leaks are rolling in that share details Google wasn't quite ready to reveal yet.

As shared by industry insider @OnLeaks in a report for Android Headlines, the Pixel 9 Pro — Google's new, smaller flagship model that will slot in alongside the Pixel 9 Pro XL — will come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Hazel.

Porcelain and Obsidian are staple colorways in Google's lineup, just your basic white and black, respectively. Hazel is another color Google has been fond of ever since the Pixel 7 Pro, but this year's is a much more muted shade, almost like a warm taupe. New to the lineup is the Rose color option, which comes across as a pale, subtle pink.

Porcelain

Source: Android Headlines

Obsidian

Source: Android Headlines

Rose