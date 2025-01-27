Summary The Pixel 9 Pro camera bar is prone to separating, leading to potential moisture damage.

Google seems aware of structural concerns, since this is the second instance of such damage.

The official cause of the issue is unknown. We suggest using Google-certified cases to prevent undue stress on the bar.

Google's range of Pixel phones are among the best devices money can buy, and they have used the camera visor design to distinguish themselves from other brands using an island or bump for their lenses. The camera bar first came with the Pixel 6 series in 2021, and you would think the company has the how-to aspect locked down by now. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, because the Pixel 9 Pro camera bar tends to separate from the back panel.

Google has tried several revisions of the camera bar, with each having its own problems. The 6 series had a sturdy chassis, while the 7 was sensitive to sudden temperature changes. The 8 fared decently, but we can't say the same for the latest Pixel 9 series announced last year. Back in October, one Pixel 9 Pro customer spotted their camera lenses fogging when in the shower, and popping the protective case off revealed the camera bar separating from the back panel.

This person managed to secure a replacement from Google's New York City store while the device was only two weeks old. They said the staff promised to escalate the issue, even though it seemed like an isolated incident at the time. Now, another Reddit post, also from a Pixel 9 Pro customer, narrates a similar experience.

In this instance, the unfortunate owner says they have protected the three-month old device with a case and screen protector since the first hour of ownership. They also say the device was never dropped or damaged, but the camera bar is still separating from the rest of the phone with a massive crack running along the upper edge.

Google reportedly refuses replacement

And it is likely a design or quality issue

In a comment under the post, the distressed owner says they contacted Google support about the issue that seemingly came out of nowhere, but the company seemingly refused to help since the device is more than 90 days old. We suppose the option of a third-party repair job is still on the table for this person, but theirs is the second case we've seen in the few months since the 9 Pro's launch.

In both instances, the bar separated along the upper edge, creating room for moisture damage and dirt ingress, potentially rendering the phone's Ip rating meaningless. Given the commonalities between these incidents, we believe Google is well aware of the 9 Pro's structural concerns, but it simply won't take existing units off store shelves. We can hope designers go back to the drawing board to ensure the Pixel 10 doesn't have the same issue, while an extended warranty replacement program is offered to all 9 Pro buyers. The brand has done this previously after owning up to hardware flaws, like for the Pixel 8 series display.

Since there is no official confirmation on what caused the issue and how you can save your 9 Pro from such a fate, we would recommend sticking to Google's own range of cases, or good ones with Made for Google certification, like those from Bellroy, Belkin, Dbrand, OtterBox, Spigen, UAG, and other. We hope these cases will fit better, reducing undue stress on the camera bar.

We have reached out to Google for additional clarification, and will update the article if we hear back.