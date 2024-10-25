Google's Pixel 9 Pro is, by all accounts, one of the best Android phones out there. AP Phones Editor Will gave it a glowing review, and that lines up with my own experience so far: if you ignore the silly AI features (which isn't all that hard to do), the 9 Pro's great hardware and mature software make it an easy choice for Google's best phone to date. It's missing one very specific feature that competing options from Samsung and Apple offer, though: always-on display wallpapers. The hardware's there, all that's missing is the software.

The Pixel 9 Pro's LTPO display could do more

Just about every smartphone with an OLED screen has an always-on display option to persistently show info like notifications, the time, and local weather while you're not actively using the phone. Over the past few years, a handful of phones with more advanced displays have taken it a step further. On newer iPhone Pro models and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, you can set your always-on display to include a darkened version of your wallpaper.

In my Samsung Galaxy S24+ review , I admit that I didn't care much for the feature at first. It doesn't have much impact on battery life, but all the wallpapers I wanted to use on my S24+'s home screen seemed distracting on the always-on display. The feature specifically uses your lock screen wallpaper, though, so getting a subtler AOD wallpaper is as simple as picking a subtle lock screen wallpaper. Once that clicked, I had fun finding simpler images and graphics and to deck my AOD out with.

The option to set AOD wallpapers is the definition of a nice-to-have feature — this isn't something that should make or break anybody's phone buying decision. But it's a fun little extra for people who want it, and for anyone who doesn't, it's easy to leave it turned off. If a phone's hardware supports slapping a wallpaper on the always-on display, I can't see any downsides to providing the option in the phone's software.

The Pixel 9 Pro has the right hardware. OLED screens make standard always-on display functionality possible — when your phone is locked and showing only a clock and some icons, all the pixels making up the blank spaces are turned off and not drawing any power. But on most OLED displays, showing a static image over a large portion of the screen would cause more battery drain than a persistent wallpaper is worth.

A growing number of premium phones come with LTPO OLED displays (Google calls its take the Super Actua display) that can dynamically adjust their refresh rates all the way down to 1 Hz, or one refresh per second. In practice, displays don't always take advantage of their full refresh rate range. But a lower refresh rate draws significantly less power than the more common 60 Hz minimum of non-LTPO screens in phones like the standard Pixel 9. Optional AOD wallpapers on the Pixel 9 Pro wouldn't make a significant difference to battery life — I found the S24+ easily lasted longer than a full day, even with an AOD wallpaper showing full-time.

The biggest upside to LTPO panels is that they save battery in normal use versus the more standard LTPS; refreshing the screen less often is less taxing, which is why your phone's battery saver mode caps the display's refresh rate. But the option to show wallpapers on the always-on display would make a nice additional perk to further differentiate Google's Pixel phones — the standard Pixel 9 doesn't have an LTPO panel, so AOD wallpapers would be an exclusive Pro feature.

It's not too late for AOD wallpapers on Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and last year's Pixel 8 Pro all have the right display hardware to support showing wallpapers on the always-on display, but the option isn't there in the software. Samsung's AOD wallpaper implementation is great, but it's a custom One UI feature, not part of Android itself. As LTPO screens become more common, building AOD wallpaper functionality right into AOSP and adding it to compatible Pixel phones in a Feature Drop only makes sense.

Personalization has always been one of Android's strong suits, and LTPO screens add a new canvas for that personalization. Android 16 will be here before you know it — I haven't heard anything about AOD changes (yet), but maybe we'll get lucky.