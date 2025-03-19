Google Pixel 9 Pro $850 $1100 Save $250 The Pixel 9 Pro is a new addition to Google's lineup, slotting in as a smaller premium flagship to pair with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter is the direct successor to 2023's Pixel 8 Pro despite its new XL moniker, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro brings a new form-factor to Google's high-end offerings, sporting the same dimensions as the standard Pixel 9 model while packing all the AI and camera prowess we've grown accustomed to from Google's Pro lineup. $850 at Amazon

The best Android phone in 2025, in our opinion, is the Pixel 9 Pro. Our review calls it the Goldilocks flagship; it hits just right. Not only is the design excellent, feeling solid in the hand, but the OLED display is great, and the thermals are finally under control, resulting in Google's most polished smartphone yet. Of course, the price of excellence can be steep, but thanks to today's sale, you can pick up the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro for $850, which is the lowest price we've seen for this model (sorry, everyone, the 28GB is sold out). Heck, even the 512GB and 1TB models are also on sale, so if you're looking for more storage, it's available at a similar discount.

What's great about the Pixel 9 Pro

It's Google at its best

Something about the Pixel 9 Pro simply clicks; the design looks sleek with its flat front and rear and rounded corners. It looks inviting, and the software comes across just as polished and welcoming. Plus, you get a bunch of cool convenience features, like Call Screen, which is just so satisfying to use on spam calls.

The cameras are no slouch either; after all, this is a Pixel we're talking about, and Google offers some of the best photo processing around with its Pro line of Pixels, with excellent hardware to back that software up, like the 50MP main and 48MP telephoto sensors. You also have access to Magic Editor, so if you'd like to tweak the results Google's software spits out, you have access to AI to clean things up further.

We gave the Pixel 9 Pro a 9 out of 10 rating in our review for a reason, and that's because it's a great phone, especially for fans of all things Google. The experience is polished and bug-free, and really, the only downside has been the cost, which is much easier to swallow during a sale. So, if you've been considering a Pixel 9 Pro as your next smartphone but have been waiting for a spectacular sale to make the jump, today you can snag the 256GB model for $850, saving yourself 23% off the $1,100 retail price. That's $50 cheaper than a sale Google is currently running in its own store and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Not bad, not bad at all.