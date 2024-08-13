Summary Google's Pixel 9 series is official with upgraded cameras and exclusive Gemini AI features for the candybar-style phones in the lineup.

The Pixel 9 Pro introduces a smaller premium flagship option with advanced camera capabilities and AI smarts.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, despite sporting a new "XL" moniker, is the direct replacement for the Pixel 8 Pro, but the smaller 9 Pro is being slotted into the $999 price point while the 9 Pro XL gets a hidden $100 price hike.

For some, they're an afterthought, but for many Android fans, Google's Pixel lineup represents the best iPhone alternative in the ecosystem, with tight-knit integration between the Android OS and Google Tensor-powered hardware. So we've been keeping a close eye on the Pixel 9 series throughout its rumor phases, with plenty of leaks flowing in to keep us occupied — but now, the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL have gone official. Google Pixel 9: Everything you need to know in one place

At the August 13 Made by Google event in Mountain View, Google announced a new family of phones, watches, and earbuds. We're covering the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in separate announcement posts, but this page is dedicated to the unveiling of the base model Pixel 9 and its two candybar-style siblings, the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Meet the Google Pixel 9 family

Google Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 is Google's entry-level flagship. Just like years past, the biggest differences between this model and its Pro counterparts lie in the camera system and display. Rather than a full three-camera array on the back, you only get the wide-angle and ultrawide lenses and not the 5x telephoto shooter. And instead of a Super Actua display, the screen is merely an Actua with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, though Google has increased the peak brightness by 35% to 2,700 nits.

Google is giving the entire series a RAM boost this year to help with some of the Gemini AI features, and the base model Pixel 9 benefits the most, jumping by 50% from 8GB in 2023 to 12GB this year.

Close

Aside from hardware, Google's AI features shine in the Pixel 9. For starters, Gemini is now the default system assistant, pushing Google Assistant to the margins. Meanwhile, a new Pixel Screenshots feature works a bit like an opt-in version of the controversial Windows Recall, where Gemini is trained by anything you capture in screenshots, allowing you to ask questions of the AI about the content. New AI photo tools are present, like an Add Me feature that lets you place yourself into a group shot after the fact, or Night Sight for panoramas.

As with all phones in the series, the Pixel 9 is getting Google's new Satellite SOS functionality for emergencies in situations where there's no cell coverage, though this won't debut until an update in "Winter 2024." You can also place apps and content into a password-protected private space, but again, Google says this is "coming soon" — we suspect it will debut alongside Android 15 in September.

Google Pixel 9 SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display type Actua (OLED) with 2,700-nit peak brightness Display dimensions 6.3 inches Display resolution 1080 x 2424 (422 PPI) RAM 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 45W USB-C (up to 55% in about 30 minutes) Charge options USB-C, fast Qi wireless charging, Battery Share Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (single nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Ships with Android 14 Front camera 10.5MP (dual PD binning), f/2.2 aperture, 95° field of view, autofocus Rear camera 50MP wide-angle (octa PD binning), ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor | 48MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor Cellular connectivity GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) | UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19 | LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/1 9/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71 | 5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/26/2 8/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/70/71/77/78 | 5G mmWave: Bands n258/260/261 Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2x2+2x2 MIMO (Wi-Fi 6 in India) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.0" x 2.8" x 0.3" Weight 198g IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Price $799 Expand

Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro is an entirely new entrant in Google's lineup, even though it shares naming schemes with past Pixels. While the Pro model in years past had always been significantly larger than the base model, this phone has the exact same dimensions as the Pixel 9, just with all the Pro features. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the Pixel 8 Pro's true successor, while the 9 Pro should excite people who have been clamoring for a top-tier flagship in a smaller body.

Everything you'll find in the standard Pixel 9 is present here, and then some. For starters, both Pro models come with a free year of Google One AI Premium, allowing for access to Gemini Advanced as well as Gemini in Gmail and Docs. Meanwhile, Magic Editor in Google Photos has added the ability to automatically reframe shots, as well as a new Reimagine feature that lets you highlight an area of the photo and use generative AI to replace it.