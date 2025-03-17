Flagship smartphones are expensive, and deeper discounts are difficult to find unless you’re buying a device over a year old. Last year, the Google Pixel 9 series phones were some of our favorites, offering excellent performance in an attractive package. Mint Mobile offers a limited-time bundle that saves you hundreds off a Google Pixel 9, with a year of Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan for 50% off.

If you port your existing number to Mint Mobile, you can get a Google Pixel 9 for only $400 with a qualifying plan, a significant savings from the MSRP. You can also pick up a Pixel 9 Pro XL for $700, bringing your total to only $879 with a year of unlimited service. It’s an excellent chance to save and ideal if you’re tired of paying too much for your phones and carrier service.

Why you should buy a Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 series phones are excellent performers. Google’s newer displays are a massive improvement over previous Pixels, allowing for easy outdoor viewing. I also like the latest design, which makes the Pixel sleek and attractive with a premium build worthy of flagship pricing. You either love or hate the camera bar, but I think it gives Pixel phones a distinctive look — everyone will know you’re carrying a Google phone when they see the back.

The fourth-generation Tensor chipset in the Google Pixel 9 is fantastic. The company resolved most of the overheating issues users complained about in previous devices, and my experience has been silky smooth. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL also have significantly better battery life than in previous years. The Pixel 8 Pro was no slouch, but I typically see over nine hours of screen time from my Pixel 9 Pro XL on a single charge. The Exynos 5400 modem in the Pixel 9 series is rock solid, a far cry from previous years when we were plagued with connectivity issues.

Of course, no conversation about a Pixel phone is complete unless we mention the camera. The Pixel 9 cameras are still among the best for point-and-shoot, ideal for catching moments with friends and loved ones. The Pixel 9 does a better job capturing motion than the competing Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, so if you want lots of photos of your kids and pets, the Pixel 9 is the right choice. All told, the Pixel 9 series is Google’s best in years, and with this Mint Mobile bundle, you can save plenty of money.