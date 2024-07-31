This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google's 2021-released Pixel 6 series shipped with Android 12, while the Pixel 7 series launched with Android 13. Similarly, we saw last year's Pixel 8 series debuted with Android 14 right away, but it looks like the upcoming Pixel 9 series might make a shocking departure from the tradition.

Google's upcoming Android 15 OS is widely believed to roll out alongside the Pixel 9 series, considering that we're well into platform stability. The Android 15 Beta 4 dropped earlier this month, bringing with it some finishing touches, while a subsequent beta 4.1 dropped earlier this week, prompting us to believe that the OS could be just days away from being released.

According to a puzzling revelation made by Android Headlines, the Pixel 9 series will reportedly roll out with Android 14 and not Android 15. The publication did not share how it obtained the information.

It's worth noting that Google's OS release schedule, as observed in the past, varies between the months of August and October. For reference, Android 12 came out in October 2021, followed by Android 13 in August, and Android 14 in October.

It's also worth noting that historically, Google releases its flagship devices around the second week of October. However, this time around, the new flagship series is launching in the second week of August, exactly two months early. We're not sure if the earlier timeline might have hampered Google's plans, though that probably isn't the case, considering Android 15 appears to be almost ready.