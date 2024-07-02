Summary Google Pixel 9 series to debut earlier than usual on August 13th.

First Pixel 9 hands-on video shows a pink color variant with rounder corners.

Google may release the Pixel 9 in several bold colors, a first for its flagship phones.

The Google Pixel 9 series will debut earlier than usual this year, with the company confirming a Made by Google event for August 13th. Besides being synonymous with heating and connectivity issues, Google's Pixel phones are notorious for leaking out months in advance. With the phone's launch event now official, the floodgates for its leaks have fully opened. Continuing that trend, the first Pixel 9 hands-on video has surfaced online, showing the phone in a pretty pink shade.

Shared by @hanibioud on X, the post claims the phone is "already out in Algeria," packing 256GB storage. The quick 12-second hands-on video attached in the post shows the pink Pixel 9 from all angles.

From the video, it's evident that the Pixel 9 will have rounder corners than its predecessors with flat iPhone-like edges. While the rear glass has a glossy finish, the sides and the camera bar have a matte finish. The device's design also perfectly matches Pixel 9 renders that leaked in late March.

Google has never launched its flagship Pixel phones in such bold and bright colors. While it has used shades other than black and white, the color choices have been muted. So far, Google has kept its bold color choices restricted to its budget Pixel phones. This year though, leaks indicate Google could release the Pixel 9 in several colors.

More Pixel 9 leaks should pop up soon

It's difficult to ascertain if the Pixel 9 shown in the video is a dummy or a pre-production unit, especially since the leaker did not show the phone in a working state. Hani Mohamed Bioud claims he will share more videos and photos of the pink Pixel 9 tomorrow.

Pixel phones typically leak out of Vietnam months before their launch, as they are manufactured in the Southeast Asian country. But it is unusual for the phone to show up this early in a country in North Africa where it is not manufactured or sold. So, unless the leaker shares more information about the leaked Pixel 9 and possibly shows it in a working state, it is best to take this video with a pinch of salt.

With the Pixel 9 lineup's debut just 1.5 months away, expect more leaks and hands-on videos of the phones to surface in the coming weeks.