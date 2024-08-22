The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are Google's best-looking phones to date. If, like me, you're a little obsessed with hardware design, that might make the prospect of slapping a protective case over your shiny new Google flagship a little unappealing. Fortunately, Google's first-party case looks as sleek as its new phones, so you can get a little protection without completely changing the Pixel 9's character. I like it a lot — I'm just crossing my fingers it ages better than Google's previous phone cases.

Google Case for Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro 7.5 / 10 Google's first-party Pixel 9 and 9 Pro case offers moderate protection and a stylish design that closely matches Google's phone hardware. However, it's a bit of a lint magnet and may start to feel tacky over time. Pros Matches Pixel 9 design and colors

Moderate protection without much added bulk

Pixel 9 case fits standard Pixel 9 and small 9 Pro Cons Fewer colors available for Pixel 9 Pro XL

Collects lint

Given Google's case track record, may not age well $35 at Google Store $35 at Best Buy

Price and availability

Google's first-party Pixel 9 case is available at Best Buy or directly from the Google Store for $35. The smaller version fits both the base Pixel 9 and the small Pixel 9 Pro and comes in colors to match both: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony, Rose Quartz, and Hazel. The 9 Pro XL case is the same price, but isn't available in Peony or Wintergreen colors.

Google provided samples in colors that match the standard Pixel 9 (Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony), which I've been using on a Porcelain Pixel 9. The Rose Quartz and Hazel cases aren't pictured in this review.

What's good about Google's Pixel 9 case?

Close

The first-party Pixel 9 case's design is really in keeping with the design of the Pixel 9 itself, which I appreciate. Each case is made to match a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro colorway. They have metallic-finish power and volume keys and an inlaid Google lettermark that matches its companion phone's camera bar. The complimentary design and details make the case feel more like part of the phone itself than most third-party options, especially generic transparent TPU cases or dual-layer heavy-duty numbers.

This year's case feels a little more rigid than the equivalent Pixel 8 case. It's not harder to put on and take off, though, and it gives me the impression it'll hold up better than the Pixel 8 case over time. Out of the box, the Pixel 9 case's silicone finish feels slightly less grippy than cases for the 8 and 8a, which also gives me some hope these cases will age more gracefully.