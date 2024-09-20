The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of my favorite Android phones. It takes practically everything I love about the Pixel 8 Pro, packs it into a smaller chassis, and improves the design into something modern and elegant. That doesn't mean it's perfect. One of my current nitpicks is with Google's decisions around the Pixel's LED flash. While it's intended to be used for low-light photography, I'd be willing to bet most buyers use their phone's LED as a handy flashlight in dark environments. It's too bad the Pixel sucks at this.

Google's flashlight capabilities lag behind the competition

It's nothing new for Pixel

As we learned last year, Google ships its phones with the torch permanently set at 50% brightness, presumably to avoid issues with overheating or damaging the device. On paper, this makes perfect sense. Many of us have accidentally left our phone's flashlight activated or turned it on in our pocket by mistake, especially if it's set as a lock screen shortcut. Google is trying to make sure your expensive gadget isn't accidentally damaged in the process, and that's a good thing.

However, it means that, compared to other smartphones I reviewed, the entire Pixel lineup sort of sucks at being an always-ready flashlight. It's only usable in smaller, dark environments like closets or bedrooms. If you take it outside at night, you'll wish you had a real flashlight.

It isn't only a problem with brightness. The LED on the Pixel 9 series features a wider throw than other current-gen smartphones. This brightness might disturb a sleeping partner or pet when you're hunting for your phone charger in the middle of the night.

The result is a utility that feels less useful than the temperature sensor below it. Go back in time and tell me 18 months ago that I'd feel that way. I'm not sure I'd believe you.

Here's how to make your Pixel's flashlight not suck

No ads, in-app purchases, or headaches required

You don't have to live like this. While there isn't a perfect solution (I'll explain what Google should do in a moment), third-party apps can deliver more control over your Pixel's flashlight. The Play Store is filled with flashlight utilities, all hoping to scrape together ad revenue when you're in the app. In my opinion, the only tool you should be using is FlashDim, which offers a simple layout, plenty of configurable options, and is free and open source.

FlashDim has simple, quick settings for minimum, half, and maximum brightness, allowing you to double the strength of your Pixel's flashlight. The elongated slider makes setting the LED to specific levels quick and easy. Toggles for SOS and interval flashing keep you safe in dangerous situations, like walking along a dark road at night.

The settings menu is also filled with additional options like instant flash, which auto-starts the flashlight when opening the app. You can use Android's accessibility options to trigger the flashlight when pressing both volume buttons. It's handy, and makes the lack of a lock screen shortcut for FlashDim feel less impactful.

The Pixel 9 Pro's flashlight seems a little more capable than where FlashDim maxes out. Google's Magnifier utility allows the LED to get just a touch brighter at max levels. Still, I don't think it's enough to warrant using that tool over FlashDim. You lose out on way more than you gain.

0:57 Related 6 ways to turn on the flashlight on your Android phone You might be surprised by at least one of these options

Google needs to up its flashlight game

And it should look to Apple for inspiration

I'll keep it simple: Google needs to copy what Apple is doing with the iPhone on iOS 18. Android OEMs like Samsung and OnePlus have long delivered iOS-like flashlight controls. These controls allow you to bump your brightness up or down at will, usually by holding your finger on the shortcut in quick settings. The design OnePlus uses looks like a dead ringer for Apple's previous toolset, allowing you to bump up or down presets quickly.

I think iOS 18 is an absolute mess of an upgrade for iPhone owners (have you seen what those dynamic icons look like?) Still, most Android OEMs need to adopt one very cool change, especially Google: improved flashlight controls. Rather than allowing for brightness adjustments in stages, any iPhone with Apple's Dynamic Island gets a new UI that allows more granular control. And, crucially, we're not only talking about maximum brightness. You can also control your beam's spread.

Say what you will about iOS 18 — this feature rules.

This allows you to better target what you're trying to see in dark environments, specifically when you might not want to disturb those around you. I'm not denying that the Pixel's wide throw can be handy. At maximum brightness with FlashDim, it's good at illuminating paths when camping in the woods, for example. However, I'll always prefer more control over less. After all, isn't that what Android is all about?