Summary Four new Google Pixel 9 smartphones will debut on August 13, including the Pixel Fold successor.

Newly surfaced FCC documentation has revealed the inclusion of Thread radios in all models, with Android 15 also expected to pick up Thread support this fall.

These documents also reveal that some models of the Pixel 9 series will support 5G mmWave, while others won't.

We've known for some weeks now that the Google Pixel 9 series, comprising a total of four models this year, will debut on August 13. Renders of all four smartphones in the lineup — the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — first appeared back in May, so it's fair to say that Google hasn't done a decent job of keeping things under wraps. Now, with a month to go before the new Pixel flagships are announced, the devices have made their way to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for certification, revealing a couple of interesting additions in the process.

The folks at 9to5Google dug up multiple FCC E-Labels that likely correspond to the Pixel 9 series. Since we don't have the full details on the devices yet, it's hard to tell which is which at this point. However, the key highlight here is the inclusion of Thread radios on all models, which aligns with recent news of Android 15 supporting the Thread network stack.

For the uninitiated, Thread is a mesh networking standard built for Matter-compatible smart home devices. It consumes significantly less power than other standards like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth but is not widely available yet. However, with the Pixel 9 series featuring Thread radios under the hood, we can hope that more manufacturers follow suit.

Last year's Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were the first smartphones to feature Thread radios by default. The company is reportedly planning to replace Bluetooth with Thread at some point, though that could take some time.

While it's not mentioned what the Pixel 9 series' Thread radio will be capable of, it will likely be used to control Matter smart home devices. While Google could also theoretically use this radio to bolster your existing smart home network, battery-related considerations may hold the company back. It will be interesting to see how Google chooses to leverage Thread networking with the new Pixel 9 series smartphones.

What else can we tell from these FCC listings?

Close

9to5Google unearthed multiple FCC E-Labels, some featuring two model numbers. The first on the list is GGH2X and its likely variant GC15S, which comes with UWB (ultra-wideband) and 5G mmWave. The next model on the list is GZC4K, along with its variant GQ57S. However, this model lacks 5G mmWave but has UWB built-in. Next is GEC77/GWVK6, which also has UWB, but skips 5G mmWave. Then there's the GR83Y, which has some similarities with the aforementioned GEC77 but has 5G mmWave compatibility.

Source: FCC

Details about a Google device with the model number GGX8B also caught our eye (pictured above). We can see the device's dimensions here, while the term "phablet" is also mentioned along with its dimensions, indicating that this is most likely the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model also comes with UWB and 5G mmWave support. Based on these details, it looks like Thread support will be built into all Pixel 9 models, which is certainly the right way to go with the future in mind.