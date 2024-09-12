Key Takeaways Google Photos app code hints at Pixel 9 series AI camera features on older Pixel models

Reimagine and Auto Frame features for older Pixels pending confirmation

Upcoming Feature Drop suggests older Pixels may receive newer AI features

It's been a month since Google officially unveiled the Pixel 9 series, and as we've come to expect from Pixel devices, the highlight has again been the software tricks (read: AI features) rather than hardware upgrades. Much of the innovation this time centered around camera and photo capabilities, including improvements to the Magic Editor, and some new features Add Me, Video Boost for Night Sight, and more. However, it seems that some of these new features might also make their way to older Pixel devices.

A report by AssembleDebug (via Android Authority) reveals that code in the Google Photos app suggests some of the Pixel 9 series' AI camera features may be coming to older Pixel models. Specifically, two key features appear to be in the pipeline for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series are the Reimagine and Auto Frame.

For those unfamiliar, the Reimagine feature lets you completely 'reimagine' your photos by adding new elements, modifying existing ones, or even typing in what you want to see. On the other hand, the Auto Frame feature gives you the ability to adjust the framing of your pictures after you've taken them.

According to AssembleDebug, Google is developing three distinct versions of the Photos app. There's one version for all non-Pixel devices, another for Pixel devices launched between 2021 and 2023 (covering the Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series), and a third version for Pixels launched in 2024 or later.

As expected, the code for the Photos app on the newer Pixel models includes all the strings for the latest AI features. However, interestingly, Google has also started including some of these feature strings in the Photos app version for the Pixel 6 to Pixel 8 series, suggesting that these AI features may soon be available on those older devices as well.

While there isn't any concrete evidence of these features working on older devices yet, the appearance of the code suggests that they'll likely make their way to previous Pixel models at some point, possibly with an upcoming Feature Drop. This, however, wouldn't be the first time Google has done this. For example, the Magic Editor feature was initially introduced with the Pixel 8 series but was made available on older Pixel devices a few months later, and even on other Android devices through a Google One subscription.