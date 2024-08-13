Summary Google Pixel 9 series features tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved durability in everyday use.

IP68 water and dust resistance allows for use in light rain, but avoid submersion in water.

Google's commitment to sustainability in the Pixel 9 lineup includes recycled aluminum construction and eco-friendly packaging.

Google's answer to the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series and high-end Samsung Galaxy phones is finally here. The search giant unveiled the Pixel 9 series along with other products at the 2024 Made by Google event. Aside from a major specs bump, the Google Pixel 9 series received significant upgrades in durability. After all, nobody wants a cracked screen or a phone that can't handle a little roughhousing.

Our phones go through a lot, whether it is accidental coffee spills, crowded commutes, fumbling with keys in the pocket, or daily wear and tear. Let's see if the Pixel 9 series is as tough as it is smart. Google Pixel 9: Price, specs, news, features, and release date

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A tougher glass on the front and back

Built to handle your hustle and bustle

Source: Google

All Google Pixel 9 devices pack a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and the back. That's a neat upgrade from Pixel 8's Gorilla Glass Victus. According to Corning, the latest Gorilla Glass Victus offers better drop performance and improves survival rates on tougher surfaces like concrete. The company promises 2x drop performance on hard surfaces we encounter every day.

To put it into numbers perspective, the Gorilla Victus 2 has a fracture toughness of 0.82 MPa m^0.5, up from 0.76 in the original Victus. In simpler terms, it indicates a material's ability to resist fracturing. A higher value means it is tougher and less likely to crack. This added durability gives potential Google Pixel 9 buyers peace of mind, knowing their expensive purchase is protected.

Looking at the rivals, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ use the same Gorilla Victus 2 glass. However, the pinnacle of Samsung Galaxy's lineup, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, uses Gorilla Glass Armor. It goes beyond durability and reduces screen reflections to deliver superior visual clarity in harsh conditions. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we found it to be effective and a great quality of life improvement. We want the same treatment in the next generation of Pixel devices.

The metal frame continues to use the same aluminum material as the Pixel 8 series. Like its predecessor, the vanilla Pixel 9 gets a satin finish, while the Pro models received a polished finish frame. Although the latter is a fingerprint magnet, it looks and feels more premium.

As for its competition, Apple and Samsung adopted titanium frames for their flagship offerings. It has a high strength-to-weight ratio and could have helped Google shed a few more grams off the largest Pixel 9 Pro. Last but not least, all Pixel 9 devices come with a fingerprint-resistant coating (until you put a screen protector on it).

The Google Pixel 9 has a polished back, while the Pro devices have a silky matte finish. The latter should resist fingerprints better and deliver a better grip in everyday use.

IP 68 protection

Pull out your Pixel 9 in a light rain without skipping a beat

Source: Google

The entire Pixel 9 series has IP 68 water and dust resistance. Google notes that normal wear and tear can reduce water resistance. The company recommends avoiding actions that could lead to water damage. This means your Google Pixel 9 should be good enough to use in a light rain or shower. However, don't take it into a bathtub, swimming pool, or during heavy rain. The IP 68 certification is right up there with the best of Apple and Samsung.

Google doesn't cover accidents or external causes, such as water damage, under the phone's warranty.

Recycled materials

Sustainability built

Source: Google

Google's commitment to a greener future continues with the Pixel 9 series. Like the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 9 trio stands out with its eco-conscious design. Google went to great lengths to incorporate recycled materials into its construction, with the phone's enclosure being made entirely from recycled aluminum.

Additionally, Google eliminated plastic from the Pixel 9's packaging, reducing its environmental footprint. The Google Pixel 9 continues to be a cutting-edge smartphone that's kinder to our planet.

Samsung has done the same job on the Galaxy S24 series with recycled cobalt in the battery and 100% recycled rare earth elements in the speakers.

Ready to rumble with your daily routine

With its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a commitment to sustainable materials, the Pixel 9 series is more than impressive specs and Gemini features. Although the Google Pixel 9 series runs Android 14 out-of-box, it will be the first to receive Android 15. Check out our separate post to learn everything about the Android 15 update.