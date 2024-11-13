Despite taking pride in its software-first approach to products, Google has sometimes taken less care in its efforts with display hardware over the past couple of years. For readers who’ve stuck around with Pixels since its early days, we know how lackluster Pixel screens have been in the past. But after nearly a decade, Pixel users finally have some of the best screens on any phone — even on the base model.

For brand purposes, this should have been a pretty obvious move; if it doesn’t look pretty from the outside, many won’t care about what’s on the inside. Google’s ever-widening marketing presence and recent refinements to the Pixel identity make it clear that the company is taking its image seriously — now more than ever with the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 9 / 10 $439 $799 Save $360 The Pixel 9 is the base model in Google's 2024 lineup, boasting an upgraded 6.3-inch Actua OLED display. The screen and camera are primed for HDR capture and playback, reaching a full-screen brightness of 1,800 nits with peaks up to 2,700 nits when outdoors. Content appears fluid and sharp at 120 Hz and 422 pixels per inch. Pros Exceptionally bright and efficient display

Outstanding color accuracy at all brightness levels

Legible near-black details at all brightness levels Cons No adjustable white balance or calibration

Pixel density could be a little higher for the price

Limited HDR10 video exposure brightness $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy $439 at Google Store

Design and hardware

Close

For the Pixel 9's screen shape, the corners were rounded further, while the sides were flattened out. Instead of 2.5D glass that tapers toward the edges, the front glass is now entirely flat, which I prefer. The old rounded glass sometimes added harsh, extraneous contours to the edges when light reflected onto them, whereas the new flat panel maintains a clean and consistent perimeter. When used with a screen protector, the glass can now be made slightly larger than the screen itself to prevent rainbow refractions that can occur at the glass' edge. And finally, the width of the chin bezel now appears to be truly symmetric with every other side.

Size-wise, the Pixel 9's dimensions are roughly the same as last year, only about 3% larger. As a full rectangle, the Pixel 9 screen would measure 6.29 inches diagonally, but the rounded corners bring this length down to 5.97 inches. The pixel density is also roughly the same as last year at 422 pixels per inch, which is decently sharp but noticeably softer compared to sharper screens. If you have good vision, you may notice light borders below black pixels, giving black-on-white text a somewhat engraved appearance.

Optically, the screen transmissivity is the best it’s ever been, and it’s good to see Google continuing with flexible OLED for the base model. Compared to the rigid OLED typically found on cheaper devices, a flexible OLED uses a thin polyimide instead of glass, providing superior viewing angles through lower refraction and a slimmer display stack that raises the pixels closer to the cover glass and your fingertips. On our test unit, there is very little perceptible shift in white balance when viewed at an angle.

This year for panel sourcing, the Pixel 9 display is being supplied by either Samsung Display (SDC) or BOE. Our review unit from Google happens to be sourced from SDC, so my own observations may not represent other Pixel 9 displays out there. A few other display characteristics may vary from unit to unit as well, sometimes referred to as the “OLED lottery”. These include things like panel uniformity, viewing angles, black crush, or flickering from varying refresh rates.

To find which vendor your Pixel 9 is sourced from, you can use an app like Device Info HW to check your LCM driver. The Pixel 9 will either use panel-google-tk4a, panel-google-tk4b, or panel-google-tk4c. Both tk4a and tk4c are SDC panels, while tk4b is the BOE panel.

A closer look at the Pixel 9's spectral power distribution confirms it's using a different set of luminous OLED materials. From the measurable spectra, we can see a slightly higher-purity red emitter and a marginally broader green emitter. The OLED pixel layout still makes use of a Pentile Diamond structure, with decently large subpixels that make up a third of the total screen area.

Brightness and power

Whenever a new phone is released, one of the usual "givens" is a brighter, better display. But in many cases, this increase in brightness isn’t ever realized in any practical scenario. Companies often advertise extraordinarily high peak brightness numbers that mislead users, since these figures are only reached when very few pixels on the screen are lit up.

In the Pixel 9’s case, Google mentions an all-new 2700 nits peak for the base model screen, footnoted for a 5% “on-pixel ratio” (also called APL: average pixel level). This means that this new screen can only reach 2700 nits when 5% of the screen is lit and the rest is off; or more precisely: when the average luminance across the entire screen is below 135 nits (5% of 2700 nits), then it can output pixels that reach its advertised peak. Sadly, this means this advertised metric isn’t very helpful, since most apps and content will average more than 135 nits for outdoor brightness levels. However, this is still better than other companies that use peak brightness values derived from 1% APL, which is just complete nonsense and totally inflationary.

In its worst case — when the screen is completely white, 100% APL — Google puts the Pixel 9 at 1800 nits full screen. For smartphones, this value is often indicative of real-world brightness, since many light-themed apps approach 80% APL and higher. It’s a decent bump up from the 1400 nits rated on the Pixel 8, though the biggest difference is what we see at 20% APL, which is around the region of most photos/videos when viewed full screen, encompassing home screens. Here, we’re measuring about 2450 nits for the Pixel 9, up 31% from the Pixel 8. This is two whole generations' worth of improvements in one, and the difference when outdoors has been obvious.

Full screen 50% window 20% window 5% window Pixel 7 907 nits 1040 nits 1157 nits 1238 nits Pixel 8 1357 nits 1721 nits 1866 nits 1944 nits Pixel 9 1735 nits 2059 nits 2445 nits 2708 nits

On top of its much higher peak brightness, the Pixel 9’s throttling behavior has also been slightly tamed. Prior Pixels restricted the high brightness mode to five minutes out of every thirty minutes, and now the Pixel 9 only needs twenty minutes to refresh its peak brightness window. When the screen brightness throttles, it dips down to a peak of 1200 nits, which is still extremely bright — brighter than most phones could even reach a year ago for the full screen. The 1200 nits is regardless of APL, and it’s also the display's peak brightness when auto-brightness is disabled. Otherwise, the screen brightness is limited to 600 nits, while auto-brightness is on and the ambient light sensor reads below 5000 lux.

Nowadays, most users are usually satisfied with their phone screen's brightness. In place of higher brightness, many enthusiasts are instead hoping for more efficient displays and processors to improve battery life. But typically, when a new phone comes out advertising an even brighter display, the display's luminous efficacy needs to improve to allocate the higher brightness within the same thermal budget (well, except for the Pixel 7 Pro ).

So, of course, we expect power improvements with the higher brightness levels of the Pixel 9. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing:

Peak-to-peak, we’ve measured the Pixel 9 to output maximum display power similar to that of the Pixel 8 while reaching 400 nits higher. If we limit the Pixel 9 to 1400 nits, which is the peak full-screen brightness of last year’s phone, the new display can do so using about 1.2 watts fewer. This is a huge leap in efficacy, and close to two whole generations of panel improvements.

For indoor brightness levels, the display isn’t usually as big a factor in battery, but we’re still seeing excellent improvements here — at least relatively. Compared to last year, the Pixel 9 can output 100 nits using only about half the display power. This amounts to about 155 mW, which is small but not negligible. Though overall, the battery life on the Pixel 9 has generally been pretty good.

We also see improvements to the Pixel 9 in baseline power, using 90 mW less than the Pixel 8 when showing an all-black screen. We don’t know how much of this (if any) can be attributed to the display, but it’s a nice little bump worth noting. And when ramping up to 120 Hz, the baseline power increases by about 80 mW, similar to what we see on other devices. Note that this does not factor in the extra power needed by the CPU or GPU to deliver higher framerates, which significantly varies from task to task.

60 Hz (device power) 120 Hz (device power) 100 nits (display power) 1000 nits (display power) 1400 nits (display power) Peak (display power) Pixel 8 480 mW 570 mW 315 mW 3080 mW 4690 mW 4690 mW Pixel 9 390 mW 470 mW 160 mW 2140 mW 3470 mW 4870 mW

Since the Pixel 9 display is not equipped with an LTPO backplane, the screen cannot be driven below 60 Hz without noticeable dips in luminance. The LTPS panel relies on discrete refresh rate switching between 60 Hz and 120 Hz without any granularity. Refresh rate switching also has a noticeable impact on colors with LTPS panels, and the brightness of dark colors may fluctuate slightly as the display switches between 120 Hz and 60 Hz when idling. The effect becomes more pronounced in darker conditions; so, to reduce the likelihood that it's noticed, Google limits the display from lowering to 60 Hz (if Smooth Display is enabled) when the screen brightness is below 10 nits.

If you’re sensitive to OLED flickering, sadly, the Pixel 9 continues to use a pulse width modulation (PWM) frequency of 240 Hz, which is very low by recent standards. Both Samsung and Apple now use 480 Hz PWM on their flagship screens, and there are even some Chinese brands using frequencies well over 1000 Hz.

Color performance