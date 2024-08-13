Summary The Google Pixel 9 series builds on the design language from the Pixel 6, offering notable improvements like rounded corners for better ergonomics.

The iconic camera bar design continues, along with a matte glass back finish that feels premium and resists scratches on the Pro models.

Despite some iPhone-like design elements such as flat edges and a shiny metal frame, Google's design language ensures the Pixel stands out.

With the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is building on the design language it debuted with the 2021 Pixel 6. Compared to the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7, Google's latest Pixel phones pack notable design improvements. While the Pixel 9 lineup looks stunning, especially in pink, I am not fond of some of its design aspects.

This does not mean the Pixel 9 has design flaws. I will pick it over Samsung's flagship Galaxy S any day for its better aesthetics and ergonomics. But there's room for improvement. Here's what I love about the Pixel 9's design and what I hate.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What I love about the Pixel 9's design

Rounded corners

Phones are getting bigger and bigger with every passing year. Google offers the Pixel 9 in two screen sizes across three variants: 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch. The latter is the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Yet, Google's flagship Pixel is easier to carry around and use one-handed thanks to its rounded corners. Compared to the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 9 has a higher curvature for a better in-hand feel.

This ensures the phone does not dig into the palm of your hand — a major issue with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Fold 6, which have sharp corners. The phone also easily slips into your pocket thanks to the rounded edges. The curved edges of the smaller Pixel 9 and 9 Pro make the phone comfortable for one-handed typing and browsing over a longer duration.

If you want a compact flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro is the perfect size with its 6.3-inch display. If you prefer big phones, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its 6.8-inch screen, gives you expansive real estate for multitasking. Irrespective of the model you pick, Google's design language ensures a comfortable in-hand feel.

Iconic camera bar

Google debuted a new design language for its Pixel lineup with the Pixel 6 in 2021. The phone featured a horizontal camera island at the rear housing the cameras, giving it a distinct look and helping it stand out from other Android phones that look similar.

Since the Pixel 6, Google has refined the design of its Pixel lineup but has not given up on its iconic camera bar design. With its newest Pixels, the company continues that trend. On the Pixel 9, the camera island and the frame have a satin metal finish for a dual-tone look. On the Pro models, the matte glass finish goes well with the polished metal frame and the satin camera island, which is done in a similar color as the phone.

Related How Google developed and evolved the Pixel camera bar How Google developed and evolved the Pixel camera bar

Matte glass back

I loved the matte glass back finish on the Pixel 8 Pro, and I am glad Google is sticking to it with the Pixel 9 Pro this year. The smooth matte finish ensures the phone does not easily slip out of your hands. More importantly, it feels more premium than a regular glass panel. It should also do a better job of resisting minor scratches and scuffs.

Given how inconsistent Google can sometimes be in following its design language, it is good to see the company retaining one of the Pixel 8 Pro's design strengths with the follow-up model.

Like the Pixel 8 series, Google only uses the matte glass back on the Pro variants. The regular Pixel 9 ships with a polished glass back.

What I hate about the Pixel 9's design

iPhone-inspired flat edges

Close

Despite the iconic camera bar at the rear, the Pixel 9 series looks more like an iPhone lookalike than ever before. This is due to Google switching to flat edges for the chassis, a design language Apple has used since the iPhone 13 Pro series in 2021.

The polished finish on the aluminum edges and the rear frosted glass panel make matters worse. In some press renders, you might mistake the Pixel 9 for the iPhone 15.

Shiny metal frame

I was never a fan of the Pixel 8 Pro's shiny metal frame, which easily picked up scratches and scuffs in daily use. It only looks good when you first take it out of the box or in carrier stores. After you start using the phone daily, the aluminum frame gets scratched up quickly.

Google stuck with the shiny metal frame on the Pixel 9 Pro lineup this year. If you want to use the phone without a protective case, be prepared for the metal frame to pick up scratches and scuffs.

The Pixel's design has its own charm

If there's one aspect of the Pixel that Google managed to nail since the Pixel 6's debut in 2021, it's the design. The matte glass back and the refined camera island give the phone a distinct look, and while not perfect, it ensures the Pixel will stand out in a sea of other phones. As for the iPhone resemblance and polished metal frame, here's hoping Google does something about them with the Pixel 10 in 2025.