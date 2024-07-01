Summary Google could source Samsung's latest-gen M14 OLED panel substrate for the Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2.

Apple might also use the same OLED panels on the iPhone 16 Pro.

A newer-gen OLED panel provides higher brightness, efficiency, and a longer lifespan.

For the longest time, Google used below-average displays on its Pixel devices. This changed with the Pixel 8's launch in 2023, as the company finally used high-end OLED panels worthy of being used in flagship phones. Besides a claimed peak brightness of up to 2,400, the Pixel 8's screen is extremely power efficient, a major step up from previous Pixel displays. For this year's Pixel 9 series, Google could take things up a notch and use superior OLED panels than what Samsung uses on the Galaxy S24.

A report from Korea's ET News claims Samsung will supply Google with M14 OLED panels for the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Fold 2 (via Wccftech). Apparently, Apple will also use the same panels on the iPhone 16 Pro series. If accurate, this would be the first time Google has used the same generation OLED materials on its flagship Pixels as the iPhone.

For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S24 series uses M13 LTPO panels with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. If anything, the Pixel 9 series should provide a similar or higher peak brightness level than its Galaxy competitor, with sustained brightness getting a notable boost, too.

Rumors suggest Google's 2024 Pixel 9 lineup could come in three sizes: 6.03-inch, 6.2-inch, and 6.7-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL. The company will seemingly use Samsung's latest M14 panel on all three devices.

While some of the best Android phones claim an even higher peak brightness, Samsung's OLED panels trump them in accuracy and power efficiency.

A newer-gen Samsung OLED panel typically provides higher brightness levels, better power efficiency, and a longer lifespan. It also ships with thinner bezels, enabling phones to have a bezel-less look.

Will the Pixel 9 use Corning's newest Gorilla Glass?

The launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra also marked the debut of Corning's new Gorilla Armor glass. While previous Gorilla Glass focused on durability, Gorilla Armor claims to reduce reflection by up to 75%. As Will Sattelberg, our Phones Editor, noted in his Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this is a great quality-of-life improvement and enhances the experience of using the phone. While the reflections are still there, they are significantly muted and less annoying.

It's unclear if Google will use Gorilla Armor on the Pixel 9 series, as it would bring a more noticeable improvement than just using a newer-gen OLED panel substrate.