It’s only August, but Google has already unveiled the successor to last year’s Pixel 8 series with the official launch of the Pixel 9 lineup. This new series introduces four models: the standard Pixel 9, two Pro versions — a smaller Pixel 9 Pro and the 'true' successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, called Pixel 9 Pro XL — and a new foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you’re curious about what the new Pixel 9 offers over last year’s Pixel 8, here are seven key differences you should be aware of.

1 Minor size and dimension changes between the new Pixel 9 and its predecessor

Pixel 9 adds width and height over Pixel 8

While the Pixel 8 took a smaller approach compared to the Pixel 7, the Pixel 9 returns to a (slightly) larger size. It's both taller (by 2.3mm) and wider (by 1.2mm) than the Pixel 8, but it's also slightly thinner (by 0.4mm) despite having a larger battery. However, with this increase in size, the Pixel 9 is slightly heavier at 198 grams compared to the Pixel 8's 187 grams. For a clearer comparison, here are the dimensions of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9:

Google Pixel 8 measurements : 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm

Google Pixel 9 measurements: 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

2 The Pixel 9 gets a new look and improved durability to boot

Pixel 9 features the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

The most noticeable change in the Pixel 9 compared to last year's Pixel 8 is the shift in design language. While previous Pixel models featured a distinctive curved design with the camera visor blending into the side frame, the Pixel 9 adopts an iPhone-like approach with flat edges and rounded corners.

Although the curved edges help ensure the new form factor doesn’t dig into your palm — unlike other Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — the flat edges and shiny frame make the Pixel 9 feel like it’s losing some of its originality and charm.

While we're on the topic of design and build, it's worth noting that the Pixel 9 maintains the same IP68 dust and water resistance rating as the Pixel 8. However, one key upgrade is that the newer model uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 strengthened glass. This means both the screen and back glass of the Pixel 9 are more durable and more resistant to scratching compared to the Pixel 8.

3 The Pixel 9's display is slightly larger and much brighter

A much brighter display this time around

Shifting our focus to the front, the Pixel 9 features a slightly larger display than the Pixel 8 (6.3-inch vs. 6.2-inch). While most of the specs remain the same, including the LTPO OLED Actua panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, the Pixel 9 brings a key upgrade in brightness.

The Pixel 8 maxed out at 2,000 nits of peak brightness — which is still super bright — but the Pixel 9 now reaches up to 2,700 nits. This will make the phone's outdoor visibility better, allowing you to see content more easily in bright conditions.

4 A new, AI-focused Tensor chip and lots of RAM

The Pixel 9 hardware is built with Google's AI features in mind

The new Pixel 9 ships with a lot of new AI features, including Pixel Screenshots and the "Add Me" feature in the Photos app. To handle these on-device tasks, a large amount of RAM is required, and Google has stepped up by shipping the Pixel 9 with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in last year's Pixel 8.

While the Pixel 9's UFS 3.1, NAND flash storage options remain unchanged at 128GB and 256GB, it ships with Google's new Tensor G4 processor. Although it's not a massive leap from the Tensor G3, the Tensor G4 offers a powerful CPU, an updated Exynos 5400 modem that should address cellular modem issues and provides Satellite SOS, and improved efficiency for everyday tasks.

5 Camera hardware

Say hi to an all-new 48MP ultra-wide camera

Google Pixel smartphones have been regarded as some of the best camera phones out there. However, until now, the base Pixel models haven’t always featured the highest-quality lenses. While the Pixel 9 still lacks a telephoto sensor, it does come with an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and an f/1.7 aperture, a significant improvement over the 12MP sensor in the previous generation.

This should result in much sharper ultra-wide shots — something that the base Pixel owners have complained about. Apart from that, the main shooter remains unchanged at 50MP, while the selfie camera is also the same at 10.5MP. It is, however, worth noting that the Pixel 9’s selfie camera now has autofocus, which was absent in the Pixel 8.

6 Battery capacity

Pixel 9 packs a bigger battery than Pixel 8

The Pixel 9 is slightly larger than the Pixel 8, and Google has taken perfect advantage of this, as the Pixel 9 ships with a larger 4,700 mAh battery, up from the 4,575 mAh cell in the Pixel 8. While the difference may not be noticeable in day-to-day use, a bigger battery is always a welcome improvement. If, however, you're expecting faster wired charging speeds, you’ll be disappointed since they remain unchanged at 27W.

7 Price

Pixel 9 starts at $100 more than Pixel 8

Over the course of the past few years, Google has steadily increased the prices of its Pixel phones. The Pixel 8 launched at $699, $100 more than the Pixel 7’s starting price of $599, and this trend continues with the Pixel 9, which now starts at $799 — a $200 increase in just two generations.

Moreover, the base Pixel 9 doesn't include the bundled Google One AI Premium plan offered with the Pro models. While it's too early to comment, we'll have to wait and see if the Pixel 9 justifies its higher price.

Pixel 9 is a major upgrade over Pixel 8

When you add everything up, the Pixel 9 brings significant upgrades over the Pixel 8. With new camera hardware, more RAM for faster on-device AI tasks, an improved modem, a faster processor, a fresh design, and more — the Pixel 9 has a lot to offer compared to its predecessor.

These differences are worth keeping in mind if you're considering buying one, and with great deals currently available on all Pixel 9 models, now might be the perfect time to make a purchase.